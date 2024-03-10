You Know, This Guy Actually Scares the Heck Out of Me

Most of us here at PJ Media opted to hang out online, drink, and point and laugh at "President" Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday. But mine, at least, was nervous laughter. The truth is that this guy is the most terrifying American politician I've ever seen — well, him and the team that operates him and runs the administration apparatus.

Joe Biden has always been a nasty bully. He's the abusive dad who laughs at you and belittles you, then turns around and kicks you down a flight of stairs. I almost never watch political speeches, mainly because they bore me — who wants to sit and pay attention to an hour-long commercial, most of which is infuriating lies? But in Biden's case, I don't watch because his speeches are truly frightening, and I hate feeling frightened.

He calls people like me the enemy of my own, beloved country. He clubs us over the head with labels like "threat to our sacred democracy." I'm a "right-wing extremist," a "white supremacist," a "domestic terrorist." Setting aside how deeply, deeply offensive his abusive name-calling is, it's also really scary.

This @Newsweek story backs everything @RealStevefriend warned us about, and should send chills down your spine. Before the 2024 presidential election the FBI has “quietly created a new category” of domestic terrorists to hunt down: Donald Trump supporters https://t.co/1C51A69b73 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2023

This guy is the president. He calls the shots. Or, more accurately, he acts as the mouthpiece for those calling the shots. This is the face and the voice they want us to see. This is whom they've chosen to convey their policies and plans to We the People:

The behind-the-scenes actors and their figurehead not only hate us, they really will come after us, with all the power and money of the state. They bury us under lawfare suits. They shoot us dead. They lock us up in their dungeons. Sometimes the realization hits me at random times that the United States now holds political prisoners. I could weep for my country. (And yes, I post this clip sometimes. Sorry to repeat myself, but this is literally me these days.)

There's also another facet to the Team Biden menace. Thomas Jefferson wrote, "It is the old practice of despots to use a part of the people to keep the rest in order, and those who have once got an ascendency and possessed themselves of all the resources of the nation, their revenues and offices, have immense means for retaining their advantages." In the U.S., these are the protestors who menace judges and conservative leaders. They're the shop owners, restauranteurs, and corporate policy setters who enforce injections, DEI, and ESG. They're the de-bankers and de-platformers. They're the bloody, fiery, armed lunatic rioters who can be deployed on a dime to pressure any upstart, big or small. Even a former president. They are as terrifying as their forebears, the Red Guard, the Bolsheviks, and the National Socialist German Worker’s Party.

True story: I hesitated before I started working at PJ Media out of fear. Would my family suffer endless tax audits from now on? Would my children be rejected from colleges and universities? Would we be boxed out of opportunity? Would the FBI come knocking some oh-dark-thirty? Since signing on to PJ, I've occasionally turned down tips or sat on stories until someone else breaks them because I fear the repercussions I could face.

So, that's basically it: no news to break, just a column to say I'm scared. Biden, his handlers, and his followers scare me. Yes, I still believe we can dig out of this hole: If Trump wins in November, and if he has a team of serious, clear-headed leaders to wring the poison out of our government and stop paying foreign nationals to be here, we can begin to turn it around.

This Lent, I'm praying for peace, truth, and Godliness to come back to America.