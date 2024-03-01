Breaking: Democracy Dies in Darkness As Blaze Journalist Is Arrested by the Feds

At 7:00 local time Friday morning, Blaze reporter Steve Baker turned himself in to the Dallas field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for arraignment. He then faced a federal magistrate. According to the Blaze, Baker received instructions to come to the office wearing shorts and flip-flops to make it easier for agents to place him in an orange jumpsuit, cuffs, and leg shackles. At the time of his arrest, Baker or his attorney weren't aware of the specific misdemeanor charges against him. Baker claims that the DOJ feared that he might post them on X.

What did Baker do to find himself under arrest? Ostensibly, he went into the Capitol building on January 6. He was there not as a rioter but as a member of the press. Around 60 other journalists were there with him because, as a reporter, you go where the story is, and the story was inside the Capitol.

Baker did not destroy anything, and he did not steal anything. He did not chant, sing, or make a speech. He did what reporters are supposed to do. He recorded the facts, and there is video evidence to back this up. The other reporters from various news outlets haven't been charged.

The Blaze noted that according to Baker's attorney, it was not until Baker began publishing news articles about January 6 on The Blaze that he found himself targeted by the DOJ. Those pieces challenged much of the official and accepted narrative of the events of J6, which would prove embarrassing to people in power. This includes the circumstances surrounding the pipe bomb at the DNC headquarters. A press release is below:

While we defend a great journalist & great friend, @TPC4USA, we also seek to restore @ruleoflaw and reseat enforcement back 2 within historical norms as we beseech current career public servants to implement reforms from within to restore these great institutions. #Jan6 #jan6th pic.twitter.com/iEhcq38q6W — Brad Geyer (@BradGeyer) January 22, 2024

Baker's attorneys maintain that his arrest is an act of retaliation for shedding unwanted light on the day's events. Baker's analysis includes irregularities on the part of the Capitol Police and the allegation that Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus may have perjured himself during the Oath Keepers trial. Baker contends that the reason for his arrest can be tied to corruption at the top levels of the Capitol Police, and he was given that information by his confidential sources.

They know where all the bodies are buried. They know who buried them. They know who's sleeping with who — they know everything, and they are the personal security guards of Congress. That's why they're so powerful.

Baker is due back on March 14 at the D.C. court. The court made documents accessible to the Blaze, and the charges claim that he said he approved of the incidents of January 6 and remarked that he wished he had access to Pelosi's computer when he was in her office. These and other comments could easily be off-the-cuff remarks or jokes. If so, Baker does not have the luxury of comedy or hyperbole.

As of this morning, other news agencies, some of which lean conservative, have not mentioned Baker's arrest and arraignment. And it is a given that the mainstream media will rejoice over this development. After all, they believe that Baker, the Blaze, and anyone who does not bend their necks to lick the right boots deserve what they get. CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and all the rest will enjoy the show and use it as a dire warning about the dangerous MAGA Republicans and Christian nationalists lurking among us.

What these people forget is that once you start licking boots, you have no choice but to keep licking whether you enjoy the taste of shoe polish or not. You have no immunity, and your only option is to continue to take orders. These people have given up their right to hold or express a thought contrary to the narrative. The MSM and the Left fail to realize that they are in just as much danger as Baker and the Blaze, as are you and I.