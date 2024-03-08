Let's Hear It for the Women of PJ Media!

We can’t escape the fact that Friday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. I love women, and I believe it’s worth honoring them. But the problem is that International Women’s Day belies a woke agenda that PJ Media readers don’t want to get behind.

So I got to thinking: why don’t we claim International Women’s Day as our own? And what better way to do that than to highlight the incredible women who write for PJ Media?

For starters, they’re all real women, not men pretending to be women. They all bring unique perspectives and passions to their work, and they each make PJ Media stronger because of what they do.

Here’s a tribute to these incredible women, along with some of my favorite recent articles of theirs. I’m going to tell you about them in alphabetical order, but I’m saving one particular writer for last.

Ashley McCully

Ashley’s day job as a middle school teacher (bless her heart) has prevented her from writing much lately, but she’s a talented writer who’s a joy to edit. She’s also fun to converse with on Slack or on "Five O’Clock Somewhere."

Ashley has a knack for diving deep into some issues with wisdom and unique ideas. She has a background in the firearms industry and has put her knowledge to good use with her takes on Second Amendment issues. She’s a woman after my own heart when she writes about music or baseball.

Check out some of her greatest hits:

Abbott's Border Comments Signal Texas Republicans in Austin Need an Intervention

Why We Love Baseball

Mass Shootings: If No One Else Will Offer a Solution, I Will

Can Coffee Save an Airline? We're About to Find Out!

Dashcam Footage Analysis: Why 'Justice for Leonard' Will Fail

Athena Thorne

Athena’s a bit of a mysterious figure — by design. I’m a little jealous of Athena’s ability to say what she’s thinking in a way that won’t get her in trouble the way it would get me in hot water.

Athena has a knack for finding occasional off-the-beaten-path stories that nobody else would think to highlight. She does so with a wicked sense of humor and an insight that you can’t find just anywhere. She has even encouraged me to pick up some of the Fani Willis stories that I’ve written this year. She’s a massive writing talent and a great friend.

Here are some of the best of Athena’s recent work:

That Time Judge Engoron Pulled a Fani Willis

This May Be the Stupidest Thing Barack Obama Ever Said

Self-Absorbed Swift Doesn't Give a RIP About Deceased Mentor Toby Keith

Watching the Irish Give Up Turf

Biden's Fun Police Outlaw Roadside Humor

Catherine Salgado

Catherine is our resident young’un here at PJ Media. Her youth gives her a fiery passion for the topics that interest her, but she’s enough of an old soul to tackle them without going overboard into hysterics.

Her deep Catholic faith grounds her morality, and her rock-solid patriotism guides her analysis of current events. She’s a capable interviewer and a meticulous researcher, and I especially appreciate her historical remembrances.

Catherine has a bright future as a writer, and I hope she spends years of it here at PJ Media. Here are some of my favorite pieces of hers lately:

Remember the Alamo: Recapturing the Spirit of America’s Freedom Fighters

J.K. Rowling Nukes Argument for Biological Men in Women’s Bathrooms

Border Patrol Union Slams Biden, Praises Trump

Elijah Anderson, Hero and Martyr of the Underground Railroad

The Danger of Wokies Equating Words With Murder

Gwendolyn Sims

Gwendolyn is another of our writers I wish could contribute more often. She’s stuck in California at this stage of her life, but living in the tarnished Golden State gives her a unique perspective on what’s going on in this country. She and I also have plenty of good-natured banter during college football season.

One of my favorite things Gwendolyn has done in the past that I've missed lately was her monthly Misery Index updates, in which she pointed out just how bad our economy has been. She also keeps her finger on pop culture, which makes for some fun reads.

Here are some of my favorites of her recent work:

This Valentine's Day, 'Feed Your Ex' to a Zoo Animal

All I Want for Christmas Is to Not Hear These Songs Again

REVIEW: 'Ben Franklin Is Silence Dogood Time Travel Agent' Issue No. 1

Here's to the Whistleblowers

'Blueprints of Liberty' Was the Reminder America Needed

Megan Fox

What can I say about Megan? She’s a breath of fresh air and a bit of a throwback — a fearless investigative reporter with a heck of a nose for stories we didn’t know we needed to hear about. She’s thorough, she doggedly pursues the truth, and nobody writes like she does.

Megan’s passion for children and for parents who lose their rights defines much of her work, but she also keeps an eye on what’s going on in our court systems and in pop culture. Confession time: when Megan submits a story, I often think, “Why is she writing about this?” but once I’ve read or edited it, it’s abundantly clear why she devoted her time to it.

One of the best compliments I can make about Megan’s work is that she makes me care about things that never would have come to my attention had I not read her articles. And she’s a heck of a lot of fun to read. Here’s proof:

What the Hales? Florida Judge Attacks Free Speech of YouTubers and Journalists

Parental Rights in Their Sights: Jennifer Crumbley Found GUILTY!

Medical Kidnap in Georgia? Another Children's Hospital and Child Welfare Embroiled in Controversy

Pride Month Jumps the Shark

Award Shows Aren't for You, Conservatives

Stacey Lennox

Stacey has recently come back after a short day job-related absence, and I’ve missed her writing. I wrote with Stacey at another site before I came to PJ Media full-time, and we’re practically neighbors. Not really, but we’re both based in North Georgia.

Stacey educates me when I read her articles, especially when she used to bring her perspective from the medical field to the craziness of the COVID-19 era. Thank God she doesn’t have to write about that as much anymore, which opens her up to more topics, including tapping into her business expertise to report on economic news.

Here’s a sampling of some of my favorites from Stacey:

They Think You Are Stupid — Muppet Edition

How the Left Plans to Turn Ohio Blue

Americans Don't Want a Forever War in Ukraine

If You Are Struggling to Define 'Woke,' a Viral Ad From RedBalloon Makes it Child's Play

The Sordid Details of How U.S. Experts Unknowingly Helped the Chinese Military Create COVID-19

Victoria Taft

Victoria brings the perspective of an honest-to-goodness, old-school journalist to the table with the touch of snark and humor that only writing for a site like PJ Media can afford her. She most often covers our West Coast, Messed Coast™ beat, which is a unique perspective since many of us are in the heartland or on the East Coast, Beast Coast™ (sorry, Victoria… I couldn’t resist).

Far from just lampooning the low-hanging fruit of Pacific Coast Democrats, Victoria calls on her frequent podcast guests to add perspective to her work. And she even found a couple of Fani Willis stories that escaped me!

Check out some of what makes Victoria’s work so unique:

This Is the Moment Donald Trump Won the 2024 Election

You Won't Even Recognize Lyin' Adam Schiff in His Quest for a California Seat in U.S. Senate

Body Language Experts Think Fani Willis Wearing Her Dress Backwards Was the Least of Her Problems

Fani's Booty Calls

Jill Was in Charge of the Dogs

Paula Bolyard

I saved Paula for last because she’s the linchpin of this operation here at PJ Media. She’s our editor-in-chief, the boss lady, the captain of our ship. I’ve known Paula the longest of our PJ Media ladies, and I considered her a friend long before she became my supervisor.

Paula’s conservatism comes from her devout Christian faith and years of experience as a homeschooling mom and loving grandmother. She and I often geek out on theological discussions, and she challenges me as a writer and keeps me on my toes as an editor.

Paula doesn’t get to write as often as many of us because she’s busy running the show and keeping us all in line. But when she does write, her passions and interests come alive. And who else could get away with a headline like “Super Tuesday Trumpapalooza!”? (Answer: nobody else.)

Here’s proof of why Paula’s writing is always essential reading:

How the Left Plans to Cover Up Potential Voter Fraud

Is It Too Late for America?

In Ohio Senate Debate, LaRose Emerges as Champion of Middle Class

The Drudge Plot Thickens

The Way Forward on Abortion

In addition to the wonderful women of PJ Media, I would be remiss not to mention that our sister sites RedState, Twitchy, and Townhall all have female editors, and they do tremendous work. Conservative women are smart and creative and run circles around the women of the left!

These women work hard to cover the issues of the day in a way that you can trust. They report the truth and bring their unique perspectives to the table every day.

