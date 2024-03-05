J.K. Rowling Nukes Argument for Biological Men in Women’s Bathrooms

Delusional leftists believe that, with a wave of their wands, they can magically become members of the opposite sex — with a right to use whichever locker room they like. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling called out just how such policies exponentially increase the opportunity for male sexual predators to prey on girls and women.

Rowling, who is a pro-LGBTQ leftist, found herself suddenly persona non grata among many of her woke former fans — including the child actors her stories made famous — within the last few years. You see, Rowling believes both in women’s rights over “trans rights” and in the reality of biology (gasp!).

The popular fantasy author has stood strong, refusing to bow to the woke mob on transgender insanity. And on Twitter/X on March 3, Rowling argued that “allowing males into female-only spaces on the basis of their claim to be a women [sic] removes an obstacle that has hitherto been *proven* to increase women and girls' safety.”

One social media user pontificated that banning so-called transgenders from women’s bathrooms and locker rooms does not prevent predators from entering any more than banning transgenders prevents other predators from entering these spaces. Rowling eviscerated the woke nonsense with a logical, fact-based argument.

“We don't leave our doors and windows wide open when we go out because 'thieves will find a way in, anyway,’” she pointed out dryly. “Strangely, I've never heard anyone say 'let's stop background checking teachers, because paedophiles will always find a way to interfere with kids.’” Well, that one could happen in the near future, unfortunately, but not yet.

Rowling explained, “When men — all men, however they identify — are banned from women's spaces, those who disregard the ban can be challenged, inside the space and out. They mark themselves out as suspicious by breaking a rule decent men respect.” Criminal exceptions cannot guide the making of rules.

“Nobody claims the rule has successfully kept out every single man who wants to commit voyeurism or sexual assault,” she added. Rather, banning men from women-only areas is an added layer of protection.

The Harry Potter creator then pulled out a statistic to bolster her point. “88% of sexual crimes committed in changing/locker rooms happen in those that are unisex,” she said. “Why? Because malign men don't have to justify their presence near unclothed women and girls. They can't be challenged. They don't stand out. This is obvious to all but the terminally naive.” Unfortunately, that pretty much describes leftist activists.

Rowling then noted just how dangerous this is. “It is too seldom noted that every single man arguing for the removal of single-sex spaces is arguing for his *own* right to enter those spaces,” she insisted. “I know from experience that they feign outrage when this point is put to them, gibbering that they're just being good, virtuous progressives who're standing up for trans women, that they *personally* won't be availing themselves of the new opportunities afforded them.”

Rowling still supports LGBTQ ideology to some extent, just not quite far enough for the alphabet mob. “The fact remains that instead of calling out male violence against trans women, and working to make male spaces safer, these men have thrown their energy into the fight to remove women's and girls' rights to safety, privacy, and dignity,” she emphasized. There are indeed too many examples of females being assaulted or harassed — or even raped — in bathrooms, prisons, and locker rooms by biological males.

Sadly, we live in a world that is making sexual exploitation increasingly easier for certain “protected” groups to practice. As Rowling put it, “And if anyone genuinely believes none of these enthusiastic heterosexual, non-trans-identified male 'allies' aren't personally enthralled by the idea of women and girls losing basic protections, I have several bridges to sell you.” Anyone who wants to violate women’s privacy and encourages “transgender” men to impose their sexual delusions on those women is suspect.

The tragic and disturbing truth is that transgender activists are living in a fantasy world a whole lot more ridiculous, impossible, and dangerous than any wizarding world imagined by J.K. Rowling.