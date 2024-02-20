West Virginia House Passes Bill to Define ‘Man,’ ‘Woman’ Based on Biological Sex

It’s a sign of just how crazy this country has become that a bill in West Virginia defining “man” and “woman” based on biological sex is considered controversial by leftists. Americans with common sense now need legislation to back them up when stating the most basic of biological realities.

Advertisement

West Virginia’s House of Delegates passed the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” or House Bill 5243, according to WTAP. The bill provides legal definitions for words that, amidst LGBTQ insanity, have now become controversial and been debated or redefined. These include “man,” “woman,” “boy,” “girl,” and “male” and “female.” The bill defines these words based only on biological sex. The key part is that these definitions would then apply to areas restricted to one sex, like bathrooms, thus protecting women and girls from harassment and potential assault by biological men pretending to be women. WTAP called the bill “controversial.”

According to the Republican lawmakers who spoke in favor of the bill when it came to its third reading on Wednesday, these objective definitions are necessary to protect women and girls in vulnerable spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and prisons. [“]It’s the issue that there are, actually, women who are displaced or vulnerable in spaces that were made for them,” said Del. J.B. Akers (R - Kanawha, Dist. 55). “That’s a fact.”

Del. Kathie Crouse (R - Putnam, Dist. 19) also commented on the bill, but the other delegates who spoke Wednesday were Democrats who opposed the bill. It's amazing how Democrats always ditch women’s rights when it comes to promoting transgender wackos. Del. Kayla Young (D - Kanawha, Dist. 56) asserted, “This law does not help women in any capacity at all,” because it “provides the same thing for men that it does for women” — namely, single-sex environments.

Advertisement

What Young didn’t seem to understand is that, by ensuring only biological women can be in spaces for women, the women are indeed protected. There are too many examples of females being assaulted or harassed — or even raped — in bathrooms, prisons, and locker rooms by biological males, but far fewer examples of biological women doing the same to men in such environments. That does not mean the bill should only define “woman” and not “man” in protecting women.

Del. Evan Hansen (D - Monongalia, Dist. 79) said, “If this bill passes, equal doesn’t mean equal anymore,” but he also admitted, “we still are not sure what [equal] does mean.” The overwhelmingly Republican House passed the bill 87-12, WTAP added, with only one Republican delegate voting against it.

Related: Indiana Launches Portal for Parents to Report ‘Socialist Indoctrination’

It is time to defeat the woke LGBTQ mind virus that is brainwashing and permanently damaging so many Americans, especially children and youth. Let us hope the Women’s Bill of Rights becomes law in West Virginia, and other states follow its example.