Indiana Launches Portal for Parents to Report ‘Socialist Indoctrination’

Catherine Salgado | 12:20 PM on February 16, 2024
AP Photo/Denis Poroy

In an effort to empower parents to hold woke educators accountable, the Indiana attorney general has launched new portal for reporting socialist indoctrination in classrooms.

The Eyes on Education portal will “empower parents” to report and view inappropriate content being fed to their children in school. Indiana AG Todd Rokita announced the portal in a Feb. 6 press release. He included examples of woke, age-inappropriate nonsense already entered in the portal, including a classroom Pride flag with a Black Lives Matter symbol and a Martinsville High School presentation urging children to “become emotionally independent of parents.” Rokita promised to follow up on submitted reports showing potential violations of Indiana law and to publish his findings.

“As I travel the state, I regularly hear from students, parents and teachers about destructive curricula, policies or programs in our schools,” Rokita stated. “Our kids need to focus on fundamental educational building blocks, NOT ideology that divides kids from their parents and normal society.”

The portal will include examples from K-12 schools as well as universities, colleges, and academic entities. Parents aren't the only citizens allowed to utilize the portal. “We also want to help empower excellent educators. In some cases, district bureaucrats suppress the conscientious efforts of caring and well-qualified teachers. Our portal is a place where educators, too, can submit examples of materials they find objectionable,” Rokita added.

Below are examples Rokita listed:

  • A gender support plan from Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp., which directs faculty not to disclose any information that reveals a student's gender identity to others, including to their parents or guardians.
  • A pride flag featuring a Black Lives Matter symbol in a classroom in Kokomo. (Black Lives Matter is a political organization. If classrooms choose to display this type of material, all other political organizations must have the same opportunity.) 
  • A Carmel Clay survey that asks students their political beliefs, including their stance on abortion.
  • A presentation from Martinsville High School instructing kids to “become emotionally independent of parents”
  • Race and gender-based college fairs and scholarships at Penn Harris Madison School Corporation.

Politics, especially this sort of Marxist nonsense, should be kept out of the classrooms, particularly for young kids. Aside from socialist ideology, critical race theory (CRT), and LGBTQ insanity, educators and academics push literally pornographic material in schools.

The above freak is from Florida, but similar insanity is being taught around the country, through schools and government programs, including in Indiana.

Let us hope that Rokita takes legal action against the more egregious reports submitted to him, and that other state AGs follow his example. It’s time for parents to take charge of their children’s education again, fighting the woke mind virus.

Catherine Salgado

