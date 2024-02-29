Border Patrol Union Slams Biden, Praises Trump

Even as Joe Biden finally pays a token visit to the border amidst his increasingly disastrous border crisis, the Border Patrol Union had a few choice words for the senile meanderer-in-chief, especially compared to his predecessor.

While the National Border Patrol Council (also called Border Patrol Union on social media) reportedly lent lukewarm support to controversial and problematic bipartisan border legislation, calling it “far better than the status quo,” the Union does not want Biden to weaponize its name to gin up support for the Democrats’ plans. As both Biden and GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump head to the border on Feb. 29, the Union had a message for the former: “Attention President Biden: Keep our name out of your mouth today.”

That wasn’t all. The Border Patrol Union had both sarcastic mockery and serious complaints to fire at Biden on Twitter/X.

“In an effort to invigorate him for his border visit, WH staff reportedly tells Biden that Brownsville is a new ice cream flavor,” the Union joked, referring to Biden’s destination in Texas, where Reuters reported that Biden planned to blame Republicans for his border crisis. Trump, meanwhile, went to Eagle Pass, Texas, long considered an epicenter of the illegal alien influx.

According to House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green (R-Tenn.), “President Biden’s choice to visit one of the slowest sectors of our Southwest border makes it abundantly clear that he cares far more about optics than actually addressing this historic, self-inflicted crisis.”

Green added, “According to reports, the White House canceled a trip to the Tucson [Ariz.] Sector earlier this week, where Border Patrol agents are encountering upwards of 2,000 inadmissible aliens every single day. This is far more than the 300 encounters on average in Brownsville.”

In major Biden Admin foreign policy achievement, Mexican cartel thugs agree to provide 3 illegal aliens at the border in Brownsville for WH photo op. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) February 29, 2024

The Border Patrol Union appears to agree with Green on the unseriousness of Biden’s visit. The Union also contrasted Trump’s strong border policies and respect for Border Patrol with Biden’s track record of encouraging and favoring the illegal aliens. “President Trump treats BP agents with respect, supports their mission and listens to their ideas,” the Union posted. “Biden falsely accuses agents of crimes, burned the border to the ground and only listens to his radical leftist base. See the difference?”

The border crisis and the border legislation debate in Congress both rage on, even as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and most of his fellow Republicans reportedly caved on passing another highly problematic continuing resolution to fund and keep the government open. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who opposed the CR, argued, “We can't continue funding an administration that refuses to secure our border.”

Oh look. It must be an election year. Biden is suddenly worried about the safety of Americans. Read the polls much?



What a complete load of crap. Where was this 3 years ago and where were you the last 3 years when Americans were being raped, robbed and murdered? pic.twitter.com/4DrioT4LrL — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) February 28, 2024

Ultimately, as the Border Patrol Union observed, Biden is faking concern about the border and illegals endangering American citizens because it’s an election year. Trump is not going to Texas merely for a photo-op, but Biden is.