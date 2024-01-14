Rep. Biggs Speaks Hard Truth on Border, Government Spending

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is one of the few politicians who is being honest about the irresponsible House spending deal and the disastrous Senate border deal.

Even with a Republican majority, the House has accomplished — well, pretty much nothing. And Republicans, instead of fighting like mad to stave off defeat, usually seem to cave before the fight even begins. Reportedly, the House-Senate budget deal is supposed to be a victory for cutting $20 billion in 2024 spending. But since it costs $2 billion every day just to service the interest of America’s existing debt, according to economist Dave Brat, that $20 billion cut isn’t quite as big a deal as it sounds. America can’t sustain its federal spending, and the GOP won’t take that seriously.

Advertisement

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and co. seem terrified of the prospect of a government shutdown, hence the compromise. However, such a shutdown just cuts off non-essential federal spending, as Biggs highlighted.

“Don't let the mainstream media and political establishment fool you—a government shutdown is really a pause in non-essential spending,” Biggs posted on Twitter/X on Jan. 14. “I say we pause non-essential spending until our border is SECURED.”

Don't let the mainstream media and political establishment fool you—a government shutdown is really a pause in non-essential spending.



I say we pause non-essential spending until our border is SECURED. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 14, 2024

That brings us to another awful congressional deal. Fox News explained that the border deal worked out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) would up green cards by 50,000 a year, provide immediate work permits to each illegal released from custody (between 70% and 90% of those arrested), and allow 5,000 illegals into America every day. As Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) noted, that would mean about 150,000 barely vetted, law-breaking migrants every month! Both Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also criticized the deal, with Gaetz labeling it a “nightmare” and Paul calling it a “sellout.” Biggs agreed.

Advertisement

“The Senate’s Schumer-Lankford ‘border deal’ is a deal for illegal aliens—not Americans,” Biggs stated. “We need to be securing the border and removing illegal aliens from our country—not giving illegal aliens work permits and taxpayer-funded lawyers.” The congressman later added, “Zero. That’s the acceptable monthly number of illegal immigrants. Why has 300,000+ become the new standard? Congress needs to wake up.” If only they would.

The Senate’s Schumer-Lankford “border deal” is a deal for illegal aliens—not Americans.



We need to be securing the border and removing illegal aliens from our country—not giving illegal aliens work permits and taxpayer-funded lawyers. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2024

Zero.



That’s the acceptable monthly number of illegal immigrants.



Why has 300,000+ become the new standard?



Congress needs to wake up. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 14, 2024

As of last January, a majority of Americans preferred a government shutdown to more spending. Biggs believes that public opinion is still on his side. “Americans tell me they want the border shut down even if it means we have to shut the government down,” he emphasized. “Americans have faced enough of Biden’s border crisis. Let’s listen to them instead of the elites in Washington.” It would be a happy change of pace, considering it’s our money that the elites are squandering.

Advertisement

Americans tell me they want the border shut down even if it means we have to shut the government down.



Americans have faced enough of Biden’s border crisis.



Let’s listen to them instead of the elites in Washington. pic.twitter.com/lIRRfVQ2Hm — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 12, 2024

Biggs is right, but unfortunately common sense and a recognition of reality are in the extreme minority in Congress.