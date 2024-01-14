Rep. Biggs Speaks Hard Truth on Border, Government Spending

Catherine Salgado | 7:18 PM on January 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is one of the few politicians who is being honest about the irresponsible House spending deal and the disastrous Senate border deal.

Even with a Republican majority, the House has accomplished — well, pretty much nothing. And Republicans, instead of fighting like mad to stave off defeat, usually seem to cave before the fight even begins. Reportedly, the House-Senate budget deal is supposed to be a victory for cutting $20 billion in 2024 spending. But since it costs $2 billion every day just to service the interest of America’s existing debt, according to economist Dave Brat, that $20 billion cut isn’t quite as big a deal as it sounds. America can’t sustain its federal spending, and the GOP won’t take that seriously.

Advertisement

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and co. seem terrified of the prospect of a government shutdown, hence the compromise. However, such a shutdown just cuts off non-essential federal spending, as Biggs highlighted.

“Don't let the mainstream media and political establishment fool you—a government shutdown is really a pause in non-essential spending,” Biggs posted on Twitter/X on Jan. 14. “I say we pause non-essential spending until our border is SECURED.”

That brings us to another awful congressional deal. Fox News explained that the border deal worked out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) would up green cards by 50,000 a year, provide immediate work permits to each illegal released from custody (between 70% and 90% of those arrested), and allow 5,000 illegals into America every day. As Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) noted, that would mean about 150,000 barely vetted, law-breaking migrants every month! Both Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also criticized the deal, with Gaetz labeling it a “nightmare” and Paul calling it a “sellout.” Biggs agreed.

Advertisement

“The Senate’s Schumer-Lankford ‘border deal’ is a deal for illegal aliens—not Americans,” Biggs stated. “We need to be securing the border and removing illegal aliens from our country—not giving illegal aliens work permits and taxpayer-funded lawyers.” The congressman later added, “Zero. That’s the acceptable monthly number of illegal immigrants. Why has 300,000+ become the new standard? Congress needs to wake up.” If only they would.

As of last January, a majority of Americans preferred a government shutdown to more spending. Biggs believes that public opinion is still on his side. “Americans tell me they want the border shut down even if it means we have to shut the government down,” he emphasized. “Americans have faced enough of Biden’s border crisis. Let’s listen to them instead of the elites in Washington.” It would be a happy change of pace, considering it’s our money that the elites are squandering.

Advertisement

Biggs is right, but unfortunately common sense and a recognition of reality are in the extreme minority in Congress.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS GOVERNMENT WASTE REPUBLICANS ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BORDER CRISIS

Recommended

WATCH: The Brandon Entity Moves on Another Child Trapped in Coffee Shop Photo Op Ben Bartee
Pelosi Raises Eyebrows With Ominous Claim About Trump’s Campaign Matt Margolis
LOL! Kamala Runs Away From D.C. to Escape Bipartisan Mockery Matt Margolis
As Times Square Machete Attacker Pleads Guilty, Authorities Still Refuse to Face His Motive Robert Spencer
There’s Proof Biden’s Border Crisis Was Intentional... And It’s Being Covered Up Matt Margolis
This Might Be the Most Hilarious Meme About Joe Biden Ever Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
This Might Be the Most Hilarious Meme About Joe Biden Ever
Sen. Rand Paul Goes to War With Nikki Haley
Oops, Drudge Did It Again
Advertisement