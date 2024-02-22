Is It Too Late?

"Liberalism moves, therefore, toward radical individualism and the corruption of standards that movement entails. By destroying traditional social habits of the people, by dissolving their natural collective consciousness into individual constituents, by licensing the opinions of the most foolish, by substituting instruction for education, by encouraging cleverness rather than wisdom, the upstart rather than the qualified... Liberalism can prepare the way for that which is its own negation: the artificial, mechanized or brutalized control which is a desperate remedy for its chaos."

Advertisement

Those near-prophetic words were written nearly three decades ago by the late great Robert Bork in his landmark book, "Slouching Towards Gomorrah."

He was right about everything.

And he would know. His name became a verb after then-Senator Joe Biden and his buddy Sen. Ted Kennedy made the conscious decision to politicize the judiciary to block Bork's nomination to the Supreme Court. Biden and Kennedy made a farce of the hearings, falsely accusing Bork of everything from wanting to ban birth control to wanting to force blacks to sit at separate lunch tables. Judicial hearings have never recovered from Biden's abuse of power and evil machinations — which have only gotten worse as he's gained more power.

Now, 27 years after the publication of Bork's book, we're being led by "the most foolish" (and demented) people in our nation. Public education has become a bastion of indoctrination, and Americans increasingly eschew wisdom in favor of the most clever TikTok video. Our political system seems to be irreparably broken, and the administrative state seeks to control every aspect of our lives — in many cases, the "brutalized control" Bork predicted.

The 2020s will be remembered as the decade where lawfare became the foremost political tactic of the Left, thwarting candidates by tying them up in legal troubles and locking up grandmas taking selfies in the Capitol on Jan. 6—and much, much more:

Advertisement

A SWAT raid on the home of a Catholic father who opposed the Biden regime by praying in front of an abortion clinic

An Indiana family losing custody of their child because they refused to bow to the pressure from the trans mafia

The Democratic Party going from "abortion should be safe, legal, and rare" to pushing for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy with no restrictions or regard for the life of either the mother or the baby

A profane funeral at New York's iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral for an atheist trans activist/pro-prostitution individual

An epidemic of teenagers identifying as trans or some other letter on the LGBTQ spectrum

School children being radicalized by BLM propaganda.

It just goes on and on.

The New York Times said the quiet part out loud in a recent story about Greece becoming the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage: "Supporters said the changes were a crucial step toward granting full rights to gay people and their children and opening up minds in a society where traditional heteronormative attitudes prevail." [Emphasis added]

They want to change how you think, what you believe, and how you worship. Those who oppose the new moral order will be punished and pay a high price for defending the truth. Increasingly, we'll see the government using licenses and certifications to bounce Christians and others who oppose the LGBT agenda out of their jobs. "Bake the cake, bigot" will become "Wear the rainbow t-shirt" at work, and you'll have a choice to make.

Advertisement

The way forward will not be easy. The Left has control of academia, K-12 education, and the media, to name a few, and it will take courage and fortitude to defeat them. So what can we do to stop it? Here are a few ideas:

Remove your kids from public school and either homeschool or find a good private school. We must protect the next generation, no matter the cost

Take your kids to church and teach them God's word diligently in your home so they're prepared for the fight ahead

For goodness sake, stop striving to get your kids into Ivy League schools. They're toxic cesspools of anti-American leftism

Speak up anytime you have the opportunity, whether it's at work or online (you're going to need a backup plan for if/when you get fired)

Be prepared for more chaos—buy guns, stock up on food, and, if possible, move as far away from major cities as you can

Find like-minded individuals for support and encouragement (we need to reconstitute the spirit of the Tea Party before grifters took it over)

Pray that God will have mercy on our nation. We don't deserve it, but he may yet grant us another chance

Support truth-tellers in the media. We are constantly under attack, and nearly every single conservative outlet is feeling the financial strain of the boycotts, censorship, and fake fact-checking.

I'm generally an optimist, but I don't see an easy way out of this. In the coming years, the Left will demand that you agree that 2+2=5, and when you refuse to applaud the madness, they will "discover who the independent people" are, as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote in "The Gulag Archipelago."

Advertisement

Be the one who refuses to applaud. Our children and grandchildren with thank you for your courage.

Please consider supporting PJ Media with a VIP membership. For around $2/month (with the promo code SAVEAMERICA), you can help us spread the word about what's really happening in America. Let's stand together against the "brutalized control" and the chaos. Sign up here.