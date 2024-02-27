Body Language Experts Think Fani Willis Wearing Her Dress Backwards Was the Least of Her Problems

Fani Willis wearing her dress backwards was the least of her worries while on the stand answering to ethics complaints in Fulton County, Ga., last week. Body language experts say the Fulton County top prosecutor has much bigger issues than simply storming the hearing, sashaying down the aisle, and demanding her surprised underlings let her testify. Willis' dress punctuated the absurdity of the story the sashaying DA tried to peddle. She spun yarns to explain why she did nothing wrong because she paid in cash.

If you saw this slow-motion train crash, you know Willis didn't help her cause as she tried to prove that she wasn't misusing her office to prosecute Trump. Her father, who batted cleanup the next day, whiffed it.

Fani Willis wore her dress backwards and her flag pin upside down. What the heck? This is not an oversight folks - this is intentional. What does this mean? Is this some kind of weird psyop? pic.twitter.com/qp4XynqF2f — Anessa Allen Santos (@anessasantoslaw) February 20, 2024

Even worse news? Most people who saw her performance thought that the woman who had a horrible 50th birthday, as Fani told us on the witness stand, wasn't telling the truth about anything.

Enter "The Behavior Panel" -- Chase Hughes, Mark Bowden, Greg Hartley, and Scott Rouse, four men who are professional body language readers. They started a podcast and have become wildly popular on YouTube. They were big in their fields even before their YouTube fame came along. Those of us in the cheap seats have appreciated their expertise. They're not political. They try to stay out of the fray. They tried so hard not to trash Fani.

They think Fani was telling some whoppers on the stand. No, they don't say that, but what they did say is that they've never seen a video in all the years of someone who "chaffed and redirected" more than Fani. They commented on her "confidence," "blink rate," snarling, teeth baring, and obfuscations. They felt "empathetic" toward her as she attempted to "self-soothe" and "relax" with her finger nearly covering her mouth, but thought that, in so many words, Fani was lying like a rug. When she sat back in her chair it was an invitation to "bring it," but, sadly for Fani, she didn't do well at parrying the blows. In my opinion, she came off as an imperious boor. The body language guys were surprised that Fani's inelegant style was believed by so many because she never answered any of the questions posed to her.

As I mentioned in my piece about Fani's soto voce messaging, she attempted to deflect from the questions asked by spinning yarns about her house, her job, her dad, and her money. None passes legal scrutiny. Her testimony wasn't to the judge, who will decide if she's thrown off the case. It was to the court of public opinion. Fani objected to the notion that anyone would seek to prove she was lying about her special counsel boo, and about the money she was paying him. How dare you worry about ethics?

Watch this discussion about Fani, but try to ignore her fake eyelash glue and her backwards dress. Good luck!





