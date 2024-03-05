BREAKING: It's a Super Tuesday Trumpapalooza!

Former President Trump absolutely DOMINATED the Super Tuesday contests. As of this writing, he has won Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. In the night's only surprise, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley won Vermont with 50.5% to Trump's 45.7% with 99% reporting.

The states where Trump won were blowouts—he garnered anywhere from 60.5% (Massachusetts) to 83.7% (Alabama).

We're still waiting on Utah and Alaska to report and will update when we have those results.

It takes 1,215 delegates to win the Republican nomination. Trump currently has 724 to Haley's 57. Trump is expected to clinch next Tuesday when Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio vote.

President Joe Biden has clinched in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, N. Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Utah and Virginia. We're still waiting on American Samoa, which is inconsequential. The only state where Biden had any competition was Minnesota, where antisemitic "Uncommitted" voters managed to haul in 19.7% of the vote, similar to what we saw in Michigan.

Biden needs 1,968 of 3,934 delegates to secure the Democrat nomination. He currently has 946, and "Uncommitted" has two.

Decision Desk HQ conducted exit polling on mail-in, absentee, and in-person voters. Key takeaways include:

● Democratic voters prioritized abortion with 27% citing it as their top issue; the economy ranked second at 25% and education ranked third at 11%.

● Despite significant pundit-class anticipation of progressive voters’ responses to President Biden’s stance on the Israel/Gaza conflict, only 9% of Democratic voters cited foreign policy as their top issue – ranking it #5 overall.

● Republican voters prioritized immigration, with 44% citing it as their top issue, followed by the economy at 28%.

● Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley continues to perform better than former President Trump among self-identified Independent and Democratic voters.

One big surprise is how few Republicans cited abortion (8%), crime (7%), and education (4%) as their top issues. I don't have the numbers at my fingertips, but that seems to be a big change from past election cycles. Also, with all the noise on the Republican side about the U.S. staying out of foreign conflicts, only 4% said they were most concerned about foreign policy.

On the Democrat side, it seems they care about abortion (27%) and the economy (25%) and not much else. I can see them now, pulling their hair out trying to decide how they will vote in November. Do they care more about how Joe Biden's economy is bankrupting the middle class or unfettered abortion on demand? The numbers here indicate that we could very well see large swaths of Democrat voters swinging from Biden to Trump in the General Election. As with most elections, it will likely be "the economy, stupid." Advantage: Trump.





In addition:

Democratic primary voters are more likely than Republican primary voters to say the nation is on the right track.

While 47% of Democratic Primary voters say the nation is on the right track, only 7% of Republican Primary voters agree with this point of view.

The starkest point of distinction between Trump and Haley supporters continues to be education.

Trump is favored by 76% of voters without a bachelor’s degree and 57% of voters with a bachelor’s degree.

Haley is favored by 19% of voters without a bachelor’s degree and 36% of voters with a bachelor’s degree.

No surprises here. Look for Nikki Haley to drop out on Wednesday or at least by the weekend. Her fundraising is drying up and there's no path for her to win the nomination now.

You can see the detailed breakdowns of the GOP primaries here.

Results for Democrat primaries are here, and House and Senate races can be found here.

