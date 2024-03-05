LIVE RESULTS: Super Tuesday Congressional Races

Welcome to our down-ballot coverage of Super Tuesday. Chances are, you've already checked out our live results coverage of the Republican and Democrat presidential primaries, but there's more going on in some of the states.

Five states have House primaries today, while Texas and California are holding primaries for Senate seats. Here are some of the key races to watch tonight.

As always, our partners at Decision Desk HQ have provided us with the most up-to-date results. Stay tuned here at PJ Media over the next few days as we report on and analyze the results.

Alabama: A Redistricting Head-to-Head Match-Up

The last round of redistricting, in which a court ordered Alabama to create a majority black district, pits Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl (both R) against each other in the state's new 1st District.

Moore aligns himself with the House Freedom Caucus and is a Ukraine-funding skeptic, while Carl carries support from the Chamber of Commerce and more establishment Republicans. It's a Trump-supporting district, and both candidates are drawing on that reality.

Arkansas: Smooth Sailing for Almost All Candidates

The Arkansas House primaries are formalities except for one. In the 3rd District, Rep. Steve Womack faces a challenge from State Sen. Clint Penzo (R-31st District). For the rest of the Republicans and Democrats in the race, the real challenge won't take place until November.

California: A High-Profile Senate Contest

One of the most fascinating Senate races is the one to replace Dianne Feinstein, who passed away in September. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) appointed Laphonza Butler to fill the seat temporarily, but she didn't want to fill the seat permanently.

California voters have two Senate elections for one seat. A special election primary will determine who will serve the rest of Feinstein's term until January.

In the race for the upcoming term, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is in the lead for some reason. The big contest is for second place between baseball legend Steve Garvey, who is running as a Republican, and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.).

There are also several House races worth watching, including the one to replace Porter. Surely that district can't do any worse than Porter.

North Carolina: Safe Seats Abound

In the Tarheel State, redistricting has only created one competitive seat: the 1st District. In it, Rep. Don David (D-N.C.) will face a tough challenge from the winner of the GOP primary. Sandy Smith has the imprimatur of the House Freedom Caucus, while House leadership is backing Laurie Buckhout.

Texas: Who Will Take on Ted Cruz?

The biggest question in the Lone Star State is which Democrat will face off against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in November. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-19th District), who represents Uvalde, is in a showdown with former NFL star Rep. Colin Allred. There are a few other candidates in that primary, but Gutierrez and Allred have the most name recognition.

