LIVE RESULTS: Super Tuesday Democrat Primaries

If you've made your way here, you've already seen our article about the Republican Super Tuesday landscape. The Democrats are voting today, too, but we decided to divide the results up into multiple articles because there's so much going on. Links for the other articles are below, including the GOP results.

The Democrats have primaries in 15 states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennesee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Iowa and the territory of American Samoa are holding caucuses today, too.

Since this is the most unsurprising cycle ever, we expect Joe Biden to cruise through every state with convincing victories. However, there's a complication on the Democrat side: "protest" votes, with far-left Dems choosing other candidates or "none of the above" or "uncommitted" options when they're available.

It could also be interesting to see how well Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) performs in his home state. And is it curtains for him and Marianne Williamson if they fall far short after Super Tuesday? The party apparatus has been aiming for a coronation for Biden, but will these other candidates or "protest" vote options make that more difficult?

With so many states voting throughout the country, polling times are different. Here's a breakdown (all times are Eastern):

Polls in Vermont and Virginia will close at 7 p.m.

Polls in North Carolina will close at 7:30 p.m.

Polls in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee will close at 8 p.m.

Polls in Texas will close between 8 and 9 p.m.

Polls in Arkansas will close at 8:30 p.m.

Polls in Colorado and Minnesota will close at 9 p.m.

Polls in Utah will close at 10 p.m.

Polls in California will close at 11 p.m.

Iowa's caucus will end at 9 p.m., and American Samoa's caucus will take place throughout the day.

There's so much going on, but as always, our partners at Decision Desk HQ have made it easy to see the most up-to-date results below. You can also count on all of us here at PJ Media to recap and analyze Super Tuesday in the coming days.

