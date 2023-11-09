The Morning Briefing: House Republicans Want to Chat With Some of the Biden Crime Family

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cleffutz was determined to create a thriving market for hand-woven unicycle finery.

Advertisement

If you are interested in a recap of last night's GOP debate, our own VodkaPundit was there and Drunkblogging.

Now that the Republicans in the House of Representatives have stopped the family feud for a while, they are finally getting around to focusing on the Democrats.

We have been hearing for months that the investigation into some of the Biden family finances has uncovered a few things worth further investigation. It's been a long, slow tease thus far, but it all should get more interesting soon, as Athena wrote yesterday:

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the committee announced in a press release on Wednesday. "Chairman Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews. Chairman Comer plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week." According to the Oversight Committee's Twitter/X account, those additional subpoenas will go to: Sara Jones Biden (wife of Joe Biden's brother, James)

Hallie Biden (widow of Joe Biden's deceased son, Beau, and erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Elizabeth Secundy (Hallie Biden's older sister, also erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Melissa Cohen (wife and current slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Tony Bobulinski (Hunter Biden's former business partner)

Advertisement

Quite the family there, no? The Big Guy isn't on the list, but that is a good start.

Hunter Biden oozes sleaze, and the fact that he is only now getting a little comeuppance is ridiculous. While his daddy's Justice Department has been focused on harassing former President Donald Trump and any American who supports him, Hunter Biden seems to have been the point man for the family's grift operations.

When he wasn't sleeping with the in-laws, of course.

The Biden defenders in the media and in government have been shrugging their shoulders and insisting that Pops and Baby Boy are innocent. However, as Rep. Comer said in the press statement about the subpoenas, "bank records don't lie." People aren't supposed to lie to Congress either, we'll have to see how that goes.

It's not difficult to believe that Joe Biden is clueless about all of the family's side hustle goings on. He is, after all, generally clueless. He probably was more devious back when he was Obama's VEEP, though. What I find tough to swallow is that Hunter figured it all out on his own. He strikes me as spoiled and entitled, but not very bright.

While it is unclear where any of this will lead, it is refreshing to see the Red Trickle Majority in the House doing what it can to figure out how the extended Biden clan keeps getting its grubby paws on so much foreign cash.

Advertisement

Athena's conclusion brings up a most important point:

It will be interesting to see if the lamestream media covers this Historic! development with the same fervor and credulousness as it has every move made by Biden's weaponized justice system against his chief political rival, former President Donald Trump.

The flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be working overtime to frame all of this as vindictiveness by the GOP. Remember, it's never the Dems' wrongdoing that's the story, it's the Republican response to the wrongdoing.

They're also going to have to find a way to make those bank records the bad guys.

Good luck with that.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Drunkblogging the 3rd GOP Presidential Primary Debate

YouTube Sent Me to Reeducation Camp and I Didn't Even Get a Lousy TeeShirt

If Not Republicans, Who Will Stand Up for the Little Ones?

The Biden Shuffle: Does This Dance Mean War?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Live from Miami, It's (Almost) Debate Night

Advertisement

How a Few Billionaires Manipulated the World

BLM Leader Stumps for Trump Because He Is the 'Best Candidate We Have'

Excellent. Pro-Life Activist Mark Hauk Sues DOJ for Malicious Prosecution

HISTORIC! House Committee Subpoenas President Biden's Brother, Son

Republicans Take to Social Media to Demonstrate That They’re ‘#withDeSantis’

You’ll Never Guess to Whom Hillary Clinton Compared Trump (Actually, You Will)

Four Important Election Day Wins the Media Doesn't Want You to Know About—the Last Will Make You Cheer

Bridgeport Prepares for Democrat Primary AFTER General Election Win

Tattoo Artist Kat Von D Reveals How BLM, Antifa Extremism Pushed Her to Reassess Beliefs

'The Marvels' Is a Disaster for Disney as the Feminist MCU Is Projected to Bomb at the Box Office

Prosecutor Who Tried to Toss Loudon County Dad Behind Bars Loses Big in Election

Do You Want a Silver Lining After Tuesday’s Elections? Here It Is.

Post Election Reminder: Abortion Is Still Murder

RFK Jr. Says He Flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ to Visit His Mom For Easter

Never Mind the Economy — It's Abortion, Stupid

The Agony of Israel's Hostage Families Continues

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats!

We Have a Predator Problem: Another Former Federal Employee Confesses to Sex Crimes

Jill Biden Aide Writes Scathing Post Amid Joe Biden's 'Inexcusable' Poll Numbers

Advertisement

Media Coverage of Conservative Rallies vs. 'Pro-Palestine' Rallies: Can You Spot the Difference?

Mark McCloskey Still Wants His Guns Back

Cam&Co. Keane Blasts Dettelbach's "Unprecedented" Demand for Gun Ban

How Local Gun Clubs Can Help Save the Second Amendment

Were AP, Reuters, CNN and NYT Photographers Embedded With Hamas?

Mayor Pete Went to Ukraine to Announce New Infrastructure Adviser

Hundreds of Illegal Marijuana Growing Operations in Maine Are Run by Chinese Immigrants

Payback: Nashville Police Department Suspends 7 Detectives Over Leak of Transgender Shooter's Manifesto

CONFIRMED: Man Suspected of Killing Jewish Man Paul Kessler is Loay Alnaji, a Computer Science Professor

Hezbollah Claims Possession of Russian Anti-Ship Missiles, Threatens US Navy

University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages

Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down

Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Insanity Wrap: Amateur Pr0n Star Goes Down in Virginia Election

WEF Lauds Al Gore’s Leadership Despite Decades of FAILED Climate Predictions

This is Where Pro-Hamas Money Comes From in the U.S.

Advertisement

Techno-Hell: AI-Driven Cars Can’t Recognize Children

Republicans Are Losing the Abortion Messaging War. Here’s How To Fix It.

'Even a Bad Peace is Better Than a Good War': Ukraine at a Crossroads

Around the Interwebz

SAG-AFTRA Lauds New Deal, Valuing It At Over $1B With “Unprecedented” Provisions & “Extraordinary Scope”

In a surprise move, the military’s spaceplane will launch on Falcon Heavy

Christmas Creep: Why Holiday Candy Is Already Everywhere

Bee Me

New Grand Theft Auto Game Will Have Unlockable ‘Soros DA Mode’ Where All Crime Is Legal https://t.co/wJfKAh23mz pic.twitter.com/oxboyIPBR2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 8, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes