The Morning Briefing: House Republicans Want to Chat With Some of the Biden Crime Family

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cleffutz was determined to create a thriving market for hand-woven unicycle finery.
If you are interested in a recap of last night's GOP debate, our own VodkaPundit was there and Drunkblogging.
Now that the Republicans in the House of Representatives have stopped the family feud for a while, they are finally getting around to focusing on the Democrats.
We have been hearing for months that the investigation into some of the Biden family finances has uncovered a few things worth further investigation. It's been a long, slow tease thus far, but it all should get more interesting soon, as Athena wrote yesterday:
"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the committee announced in a press release on Wednesday. "Chairman Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews. Chairman Comer plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week."
According to the Oversight Committee's Twitter/X account, those additional subpoenas will go to:
- Sara Jones Biden (wife of Joe Biden's brother, James)
- Hallie Biden (widow of Joe Biden's deceased son, Beau, and erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)
- Elizabeth Secundy (Hallie Biden's older sister, also erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)
- Melissa Cohen (wife and current slam-piece of Hunter Biden)
- Tony Bobulinski (Hunter Biden's former business partner)
Quite the family there, no? The Big Guy isn't on the list, but that is a good start.
Hunter Biden oozes sleaze, and the fact that he is only now getting a little comeuppance is ridiculous. While his daddy's Justice Department has been focused on harassing former President Donald Trump and any American who supports him, Hunter Biden seems to have been the point man for the family's grift operations.
When he wasn't sleeping with the in-laws, of course.
The Biden defenders in the media and in government have been shrugging their shoulders and insisting that Pops and Baby Boy are innocent. However, as Rep. Comer said in the press statement about the subpoenas, "bank records don't lie." People aren't supposed to lie to Congress either, we'll have to see how that goes.
It's not difficult to believe that Joe Biden is clueless about all of the family's side hustle goings on. He is, after all, generally clueless. He probably was more devious back when he was Obama's VEEP, though. What I find tough to swallow is that Hunter figured it all out on his own. He strikes me as spoiled and entitled, but not very bright.
While it is unclear where any of this will lead, it is refreshing to see the Red Trickle Majority in the House doing what it can to figure out how the extended Biden clan keeps getting its grubby paws on so much foreign cash.
Athena's conclusion brings up a most important point:
It will be interesting to see if the lamestream media covers this Historic! development with the same fervor and credulousness as it has every move made by Biden's weaponized justice system against his chief political rival, former President Donald Trump.
The flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be working overtime to frame all of this as vindictiveness by the GOP. Remember, it's never the Dems' wrongdoing that's the story, it's the Republican response to the wrongdoing.
They're also going to have to find a way to make those bank records the bad guys.
Good luck with that.
