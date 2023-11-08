'The Marvels' Is a Disaster for Disney as the Feminist MCU Is Projected to Bomb at the Box Office

The projected box office gross for "The Marvels" is disastrous for Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By all accounts, the film is set to debut as one of the lowest-grossing films in the franchise’s history, which could lead to massive losses for the studio.

Disney’s been looking to replace the Avengers as popular actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have become too costly and have aged out of reprising their roles. Enter Brie Larson, the face of their Marvel franchise going forward, whose controversial statements and constant barraging of fans with woke feminist politics has turned off more people than it brought in with the Captain Marvel film. Coupled with Disney’s constant push of gender and race-swapping characters, along with inserting LGBTQ content into everything, the company has also soured viewers to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The original "Captain Marvel" film brought in over $150 million in its opening weekend. Even mainstream sites like Hollywood Reporter say "The Marvels" follow-up is projected to gross only $60-$65 million. That’s nearly a 60% decline for the franchise in a few short years.

Another report claims Disney’s internal numbers are saying "The Marvels" will only gross $45-50 Million, which would spell danger and a calamitous loss for the company if it comes to fruition.

What Happened?

Disney’s recent blame game has said that audiences have “superhero fatigue,” though the reason for audiences disappearing is entirely different.

One, the MCU has become too difficult to follow. To have the whole background story leading up to "The Marvels," one has to watch the films "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain Marvel," along with the Disney+ shows "Ms. Marvel" and "Secret Invasion." It’s a huge ask of hours of watch time to understand what’s happening.

Second, the writing for these movies has been lazy as of late. With all the content dealing with the “multiverse,” or multiple universes and timelines, it becomes a headache to track any sort of continuity or growth of the characters because they’re all in existences far outside the scope of the average viewer, making the movies hard to relate to.

Third, superhero films primarily seek an action movie crowd, which traditionally appeals far more to young boys or men. With all the heroes now being replaced by female and minority counterparts, this demographic doesn’t want to tune in to watch a 105-pound woman beating up male soldiers. It doesn’t make sense, even with superpowers, and it’s hard to sit through, especially when it’s accompanied by preachiness on feminism and multiculturalism.

Critics are already panning "The Marvels" as corny writing, as trailers have revealed bad dialogue with identity politics littered throughout it. At one point in the trailer, Nick Fury urges Monica Rambeau to do what she needs to do by shouting “Black girl magic!” at her.

Audiences don’t seem impressed by the final trailers, either, as ticket pre-sales for the film have only been at around $5 million as of this writing, which puts it on par with the flop of the superhero film "The Flash" earlier this year. Worse for Disney is that a new "Hunger Games" movie is debuting in just one week, which will suck all of the oxygen out of the room for any “strong female lead” viewership.

Disney banked on a replacement audience for the MCU as they transformed the popular franchise into the M-She-U, and the audience they want doesn’t exist. We’re just beginning to see the start of a chain of failures for Marvel movies, and unless they shift their content strategies drastically, these movies will be losing a lot of money going forward.