YouTube Sent Me to Reeducation Camp and I Didn't Even Get a Lousy TeeShirt

I did a bad, bad thing. What that bad thing is, I have no idea though. But I was informed by YouTube that a video I made almost three years ago contained double-plus-ungood content and that content was so threatening to the approved narrative that it had to be removed from the platform without ceremony.

It was removed so efficiently that I wasn't allowed to see what the offensive content was. I was allowed to appeal the decision but without knowing what the content was, the appeal was useless. All they would tell me is that it was "medical misinformation."

That's code for "You said you don't like vaccines" or something. The strange part was it was a family court video. Several years ago I was doing weekly family court updates with all the most egregious family court horror stories going on across the country. The only one I could think of where I might have mentioned vaccines was the case of Rachel Bruno whose sons were taken from her after she was falsely accused of child abuse. Bruno's older son, a toddler, was forcefully given twelve vaccinations at once by "child protective services" without consulting his pediatrician or getting parental consent.

This is the only topic I could think of that may have related to vaccines or what YouTube deems "misleading medical information." After the appeal was denied, I was offered the opportunity to take a reeducation class through YouTube in order to have the warning removed from my channel. A "warning" means the next time YouTube decides you've broken their newspeak regulations you get a "strike." Three strikes and your channel is deleted. I decided to take the class.

I'm currently being reeducated by YouTube about vaccines in order to get a warning removed from my channel. I guess I said something at one point that was vax skeptical (which is not allowed). Here are some of the reeducational slides. pic.twitter.com/yUOTNypXRI — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 7, 2023

The quiz YouTube made up tells you that content isn't allowed that "contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization." Well, that's overly broad. What about when the local health authorities taped off playgrounds outside and refused to let children play... outside? You'd have to search a long time on the internet to find anything dumber than that.

It also says things like, "We may allow medical misinformation if the content has educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context. We may also make exceptions if the purpose of the content is to condemn, dispute, or satirize misinformation that violates our policies."

Oh, well, great! We can make fun of the people who said the COVID-19 vax was a worthless and dangerous experiment... even though they were right. Never fear. Riveting content like this, however, will always be available, thank heavens!

Big Brother couldn't have dreamed this up any better. George Orwell is somewhere in the next life screaming, "It was a horror novel, not a manual!" But here we are! I didn't even have to get dragged off to a camp somewhere! YouTube just made me do this in my jammies from my living room (if I want to keep that nice channel I have).

Perhaps the most insidious part of the quiz was the hypothetical scenarios YouTube asks you to decide are or are not violating policies. Here's one:

A news agency uploads a clip of a popular blogger who warns parents of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The blogger says it's unsafe because it causes autism. After the clip, the newscaster says that multiple health authorities report the MMR vaccine is safe and effective and does not cause autism.

The student is then asked to decide if this is within policy guidelines or not. It is. And here's why: "This video doesn't violate the policy because the newscaster contradicts the blogger and provides accurate information."

The amount of brainwashing in the language itself is overwhelming. "Newscasters" are trusted. "Bloggers" are not. "News agencies" are experts who never mislead. "Blogs" are full of dangerous misinformation. Subtle language like this might go unnoticed by the average person, but as someone who has been maligned as a "blogger," I know the code.

There were more stupid questions like this and one hilarious scenario about 5g towers (can you guess that you're not allowed to speculate that 5g towers might be unhealthy for people?) that made me think what the hell is YouTube going to become if you can't get good conspiracy content there anymore?

Where am I going to get my reptilian overlord fix? Illuminati trannies? Remote viewing? CIA monarch programming slaves? HOW am I supposed to fall asleep without the bizarre theories of the weird side of YouTube pumping into my earbuds? Whatever this reeducation programming is doing, it's not making YouTube more interesting. Instead, it's sanitizing a platform that used to be a heck of a lot of fun.

It all went downhill when they yeeted David Icke. YouTube is not YouTube without David Icke pacing around convincing me that the people who run the world are malicious alien reptiles who hate us and feed off our energy. (Reading that back it's weird how strangely close to the truth that now sounds. Maybe they're not reptilian aliens, but I'm pretty sure they hate us and feed off our suffering and the chaos they cause.)

But we're not allowed to disagree (at least publicly) with those people who run this planet and are running it into the ground. We're not allowed to criticize the World Health Organization, that vaunted group of elites who took advantage of an Ebola breakout to rape and impregnate African women. According to the Associated Press, the WHO has some problems that go beyond "misinformation."

Their review found there were at least 83 perpetrators of abuse who worked for WHO and partners, including complaints of rape, forced abortions and the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, in the biggest known sex abuse scandal in the U.N. health agency’s history.

But that's none of my business and certainly nothing YouTube wants to hear about. Just take your vaccine and shut up, peasant! Eat some bugs, live in a pod, and make your advertiser-safe content that tells no tales about what is true.