Tattoo Artist Kat Von D Reveals How BLM, Antifa Extremism Pushed Her to Reassess Beliefs

Big-time celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D, who recently went viral after she converted to Christianity and posted a video of her baptism, sat down for an interview with Allie Beth Stuckey of The Blaze. In the interview, she revealed that seeing all of the fires, riots, and insanity at the hands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, which she says was "much worse" than what was shown on television, caused her to take a second look at her religious and political beliefs.

I think a lot of people have a similar story; many former Democrats who moved to the right also cited these incidents as giving them pause about their own ideology. She also mentioned the nightmare scenario caused by the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the lockdowns happened.. my husband [Rafael Reyes] just said, ‘Hey, baby, I think we got it wrong. You know, I think we got a lot of things wrong,’” the celebrity tattoo artist said during the interview with Stuckey, according to reports from The Christian Post.

“You have to understand at the time... BLM was going hard,” she continued, sharing what led to her conversion experience. “I was in the middle of it. Like, I lived three doors down from the mayor of L.A., so we had Antifa on our front yard after they threatened to do the Molotov cocktails and stuff like that. So we were just seeing things in real time, and they were much worse in real life than what [the media] put on TV.”

Many of the folks who support BLM and Antifa did not have an up close and personal experience with the unhinged movement both organizations are a part of, so it's easy for them to sit back and do a little online activism from the safety of their mom's basement without worrying about being caught in the crossfire. Kat Von D was right in the thick of it all. She saw first-hand how these miscreants behaved.

Discussing her conversion to Christianity and how it has impacted her everyday life, Kat told Stuckey, “I feel like I’m the best wife and the best mother I can be now because of the changes that I’ve had. There’s been a de-programming that has taken place. Things that I used to find attractive are disgusting to me.”

“I wish I could put into words how amazing those changes are," she added.

When people actually get a taste of progressivism in action, it usually results in a change of heart. Sure, socialism and communism look great on paper because all it is at that point is a theory that squarely belongs in the realm of fantasy. It does not take into account the fallen nature of humanity or that human efforts cannot lead to self-perfection, contrary to the high and mighty utopian ideals the left thinks it holds to.

And that's what radical progressives actually believe. They think if they have the right set of elites in power crafting the right set of legislation, combined with progressive education, we will experience a utopia. Force everyone to think the same and believe the same; that way, there is no conflict. But that is impossible. We know that, and deep down, so do they. They just don't want to admit it.

Kat Von D discovered that and responded appropriately. Let's hope others on the left follow suit.