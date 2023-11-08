Republicans Take to Social Media to Demonstrate That They’re ‘#withDeSantis’

Even though Donald Trump has dominated polls to date, there's a long way left to go in this primary season. Many voters are looking for an alternative to Trump, and some of them are turning to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

There's a hashtag that has begun to gain momentum as DeSantis prepares for Wednesday night's debate in Miami, which is practically on home turf for the governor.

Politicians and voters alike are taking to Twitter/X to let the world know that they're #withDeSantis. Torey Alston, a former Broward County commissioner and school board chair, is one prime example. He called DeSantis "a bold, electable leader who has consistently led the #1 state economy, transformed school boards & educational opportunities, record infrastructure investments, supporter of law enforcement and delivers on what he says!"

Sen. Jay Collins (R-14th district) posted, "I’m #withDeSantis because of his track record in Florida. We are #1 in education, economy, and net migration. Florida’s crime is at a 50 yr low. We’ve pushed back on the CCP. As a nation we need to focus on #deedsnotwords. @RonDeSantis will do just that."

Others throughout the state are making it known that they are #withDeSantis:

Governor @RonDeSantis stands for what is right, even if it means he has to stand alone.



He braves the attacks, makes the tough decisions, and delivers results.



He was forged by the fire for moments like this.



That’s why I stand #withDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/DA0zi3dmhJ — Jeanette Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) November 8, 2023

I stand with @RonDeSantis because he's a leader with conviction and his actions speak louder than words! #withDesantis pic.twitter.com/nzg8KLDDmp — Manny Diaz Jr. (@CommMannyDiazJr) November 8, 2023

He fights & wins against the cultural evils. He’s a devoted family man. He transformed our school boards. He saw me when most ignored me & he pulled this mama out of the heap of grief and helped our family & many others heal. That’s why I’m #withDesantis pic.twitter.com/pFD7Ur01Rs — Kiyan Michael (@kiyanforfl) November 8, 2023

Too many elected officials just talk the talk. Very few actually walk the walk. Even fewer never back down.



That’s why I’m steadfast in my resolve that @RonDeSantis is the best choice for President. #withdesantis — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) November 8, 2023

As a Marine Corps veteran, I want a leader that believes in the mission more than himself, fights to win, gets the job done, and doesn’t make excuses. Being in the trenches with @RonDeSantis has shown me that’s exactly the type of President he will be. #WithDeSantis pic.twitter.com/iYcHKrTCEN — John Snyder (@Johnfsnyder) November 8, 2023

One of the many reasons I'm #withDeSantis.



Freedom is not free. God Bless our Troops. pic.twitter.com/wC6gdXs0ew — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) November 8, 2023

The advent of this hashtag couldn't come at a better time for the governor. The endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) gives DeSantis an edge in the early caucus state, and Wednesday night's debate is another opportunity for him to make his case to voters.

Naturally, the DeSantis campaign has decided to ride the #withDeSantis wave, too, including a compelling graphic that shows just how much Florida has changed under his leadership.

The DeSantis campaign gave PJ Media a sneak peek at the governor's prep for Wednesday night's debate in Miami. He's going to have a time of prayer before the debate and a post-debate party with supporters. At the debate, DeSantis will have some special guests, including some of the people his team helped evacuate from Israel.

We'll see if the #withDeSantis movement will give him more momentum. Don't forget to stay tuned tonight to watch the debate with our very own VodkaPundit on the PJ Media Drunkblog!