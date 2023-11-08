The Agony of Israel's Hostage Families Continues

It's been a month and a day since the unbearable ordeal for the families of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas began. True to form, Hamas is inflicting the maximum amount of emotional pain on the families, teasing them with news of a possible release only to have nothing come of the hints.

Hamas has claimed at least nine Israeli hostages have been killed by airstrikes. The longer they are held, the more danger the hostages will be in and the less likely it will be that most of them get out alive.

Thirty small children are being held by the terrorists. The thought of what they are going through is excruciating. And it's double that for the parents.

Irish national Thomas Hand's eight-year-old daughter Emily was initially thought to have been killed on October 7 when the kibbutz she was staying at was attacked by Hamas. More than 100 members of the kibbutz were murdered that day.

But later, Mr. Hand was informed that Emily was probably alive and being held captive by Hamas. Emily is not alone. According to the IDF, as many as three dozen children are being held as hostages in Gaza.

CBSNews:

Emily is one of at least three dozen children believed to have been taken by Hamas. The youngest was nine-month-old Kfir Silberman-Bibas, seized along with his mom and three-year-old brother Ariel. Erez Kalderon is also still missing. He will have turned 12 in captivity. Their families and supporters are demanding that Israel's government and military "bring them home" at demonstrations and protests across the country. There are peaceful solidarity rallies, but as the military continues pounding Gaza with bombs — putting not only Palestinian civilians, but their own loved ones in potential danger — many of the hostages' families are also voicing increasing anger at the Netanyahu government.

Doris Liber, a U.S. citizen, was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. She told the story of her 26-year-old son Guy Iluz, who is thought to be among the hostages in Gaza.

“I’m here because it’s been 30 days. Every day is like an eternity to me, and I can’t wait any longer,” she said, breaking down in tears. “I know that he was shot. We don’t have a list, we don’t have their conditions, I don’t have anything. I need your help. I’m part of your people, you’re part of Israel. I’m so proud of being an American, but I do need you now.”

Avihai Brodutch is a farmer. His wife and three children, ages 10 to 4, have been missing since Hamas terrorists overran their home on October 7.

"I plead to the American people, and to the leaders of America, to try to help solve this situation," Brodutch told Fox News Digital by phone from Israel on Friday.

There's not much we Americans can do except pray for a speedy end to this war and the safe return of loved ones of all ages to their families.