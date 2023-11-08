Post Election Reminder: Abortion Is Still Murder

Here’s your reminder after last night’s election — abortion is still baby murder. Republicans need to start speaking the hidden truths that totally undermine leftist rhetoric on abortion, but we cannot agree to kill more babies on the off chance that it wins us elections. Democrats changed America’s minds on abortion in the past, and now it’s our turn.

A January poll found that two-thirds of Americans are in favor of restrictions on abortion. What if Republicans in power or running for office did a little research and presented the data to show that rape victims are worse off after abortions, that abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life, that abortion is almost as bad for women as it is for the babies killed?

But Republicans, sad to say, often have a loser mentality. Forgetting that Democrats completely changed Americans’ minds on topics such as abortion and homosexuality in the past, we assume defeat before we begin and accept the parameters for debate that the Democrats have set. That’s not exactly a winning strategy.

I do think there are a lot of factors at play in last night’s Democrat victories, including the fact that it’s an off-year election and also that Democrats are good at spreading disinformation (and re-districting in Virginia). For instance, in Ohio, billboards were put up reading, “Pro-Choice Catholics: You Are Not Alone. Vote YES on Issue 1.” Now, Issue 1 — which passed — legalized abortion up to birth in the red state, totally contrary to Catholic teaching. But Catholics who weren’t thinking very clearly about the “pro-choice” part, and just saw “Catholics…vote yes on Issue 1,” could well have voted without doing research.

By the way, as an interesting historical context, there’s solid evidence that Democrats have been using deceptive rhetoric (or outright lies) and cheating in elections for almost two centuries, and after the Civil War, there were hundreds of contested elections due to Democrat fraud. Just recently, a Democrat candidate was busted by a Connecticut judge for cheating in a primary election. It’s something to keep in mind.

But to return to the evidence about the harms of abortion, the hard data, and testimonies that Republicans should be talking about non-stop — and aren’t. First, there’s this 2017 statement from the American College of Pediatricians:

The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception—fertilization. At fertilization, the human being emerges as a whole, genetically distinct, individuated zygotic living human organism, a member of the species Homo sapiens, needing only the proper environment in order to grow and develop. The difference between the individual in its adult stage and in its zygotic stage is one of form, not nature.

So abortion is always the murder of a human being, a completely unique human being with an eternal soul. We cannot compromise on murder on the off chance that we will win elections; that should be the most basic morality.

As I’ve previously written — in 2011, psychologist Dr. Priscilla Coleman cited multiple studies to argue that abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health problems. A 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher risk of depression — even if the pregnancies were unwanted. Then, in September 2022, LifeNews cited evidence from “doctors, researchers, counselors, and victims of sexual abuse” that abortion just adds to the trauma of rape victims. Women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma—even for years afterward (and again, that absolutely includes women who abort “unwanted” babies).

In 2019, “Medical leaders representing more than 30,000 doctors said intentionally killing a late-term unborn baby in an abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life.” Also in 2019, more than a thousand OB-GYNs and maternal healthcare experts announced in the Dublin Declaration, “As experienced practitioners and researchers in obstetrics and gynecology, we affirm that direct abortion – the purposeful destruction of the unborn child — is not medically necessary to save the life of a woman.”

Most telling of all, according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision. By contrast, more than 80% of women who did not abort after rape were happy that they had continued the pregnancy.”

Again, more than two-thirds of Americans already believe in restrictions on abortion, meaning that they’re at least open to hearing the truth, predisposed to listen to evidence that abortion can be terrible for women as well as for babies. What we saw last night was the success of Democrat propaganda and the failure of Republicans at spreading our message. Abortion is still murder, and we need to get that message out there, not cave to the Democrats as we too often do.