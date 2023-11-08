Prosecutor Who Tried to Toss Loudon County Dad Behind Bars Loses Big in Election

Do you remember the whole transgender rape cover-up that happened in Loudoun County, Va., not that long ago? The prosecutor who was involved in that whole mess gained her position thanks to an obscene amount of money that real-life Bond villain billionaire George Soros pumped into her campaign. When the situation came to light, she tried to abuse her political power and toss the father of the rape victim in prison.

Advertisement

Voters booted Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, who once claimed that she would not enforce any laws that didn't hold to her political beliefs, from her position on Tuesday evening. She lost to opposition Bob Anderson, a Republican who held the seat from 1996 to 2003. The Bible says you reap what you sow. But the story gets better.

Check out more details from the Daily Wire:

Her political corpse, and those of every school board member who was in office during the 2021 scandal, joins that of former Superintendent Scott Zeigler, who was convicted of a crime for his role in the rape coverup this fall. All of the nine school board seats were on the ballot, but only two incumbents bothered to run for re-election after the school system drew national disgrace. Both of those incumbents — both Democrats — were defeated on Tuesday, seeming to reflect a view that even in an environment that otherwise favored Democrats in Virginia and, those who sacrificed the safety and education of children for political reasons could not remain in power. Biberaj refused to concede the race on Tuesday night, though she was down by more than 1,000 votes with essentially all votes counted.

Think what would happen if a Republican refused to concede an election despite not having enough votes to win after all of them were counted. Oh, wait.

The report went on to reveal that Biberaj initially ran for the office of prosecutor back in 2019, where her campaign received $800,000 from Soros. If you're running a state or national campaign, that might seem like a reasonable sum of cash, but we're talking about a local race in a partially rural county where the average candidate barely spends over a hundred thousand. What interest does Soros have in this area of the state?

Advertisement

The loss is hardly unexpected, however. Not only did Biberaj openly talk about not enforcing laws she disagreed with, but she also consistently engaged in badmouthing Republicans, constantly characterizing them as diabolical villains.

Biberaj, alongside then-school board member Beth Barts, was a member of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County,” a secret Facebook group whose members plotted to dox, hack, and destroy the livelihoods of any parent who questioned school COVID closures or critical race theory in schools. Barts’ involvement in the group led to a successful recall petition, which under Virginia law means the prosecutor is supposed to argue to a judge that the official should be removed. Biberaj did not agree to recuse even though she had a clear conflict of interest, and instead seemed to want to throw the case.

So what's the deal with the transgender rape cover-up? A teenage boy sporting a skirt forced himself sexually on a 15-year-old girl in a school bathroom in spring 2021. A few weeks later, Barts and some of the other Democrats in the area who wanted to look good for the woke crowd decided they should put in place a new policy that allows transgender-identifying students to use the restroom of whatever sex they claim to be.

As you can imagine, a number of parents raised concerns they had about such a policy, which led Barts to ask if there had been any sexual assaults that had been committed in the bathroom, to which the superintendent denied, claiming any such concerns expressed bigotry toward transgender students.

Advertisement

Isn't that always their response? Everything that disagrees with their view of things is "bigotry" or some form of hate.

Scott Smith, the father of the rape victim, was at the school board meeting. A member of the Anti-Racist Parents then came up to Smith and said she didn’t believe his daughter, and pledged to harm his plumbing business using social media — just as the Facebook group had plotted to do. Smith called her a “b**ch,” and was charged with disorderly conduct and, after struggling with the arresting officer, resisting arrest. Biberaj personally prosecuted Smith — rather than delegating it to one of her trial attorneys, as is typical for nearly all cases, or dropping it, as she would typically do for other minor crimes. Biberaj ran on a platform of decarceration that painted jails as racist and favored alternatives like “restorative justice” over punitive punishments — but for the father of a rape victim who represented an inconvenient narrative for Democrat priorities, she sought a jail term, which was unheard of for disorderly conduct charges.

Smith ended up getting convicted, but he appealed the decision. Another judge tossed out the resisting arrest charge, which left him facing only the "disorderly conduct" charge for using bad language, which is just as ridiculous as it sounds.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) pardoned Smith, and Biberaj whined about not being able to toss someone in the clink for saying naughty words. That's how crazy these people are. If you disagree with their worldview for any reason, even one as justified as defending your daughter who was raped, they want to utterly destroy your entire life.

Advertisement

This probably won't shock a single soul reading this, but guess how Biberaj handled the rapist in this case? If you guessed that she let him go, you get fifty gold stars. Can you guess what happened next? The boy did it again.

He was finally convicted of both crimes; however, it turns out Biberaj is just as incompetent as she is vile, and a mistake she made led to the perpetrator not making it onto the registered sex offender list. Let's hope things get a much-needed overhaul in Loudoun County with someone else in the role of prosecutor.