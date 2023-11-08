BREAKING: HISTORIC! House Committee Subpoenas President Biden's Brother, Son

New Rules alert! In a move that was once unthinkable but is now par for the course in the banana republic formerly known as the United States, the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden's immediate family members.

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the committee announced in a press release on Wednesday. "Chairman Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews. Chairman Comer plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week."

According to the Oversight Committee's Twitter/X account, those additional subpoenas will go to:

Sara Jones Biden (wife of Joe Biden's brother, James)

Hallie Biden (widow of Joe Biden's deceased son, Beau, and erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Elizabeth Secundy (Hallie Biden's older sister, also erstwhile slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Melissa Cohen (wife and current slam-piece of Hunter Biden)

Tony Bobulinski (Hunter Biden's former business partner)

Recognizing the Historic! nature of the move, the committee commemorated the occasion by posting video online of Comer signing the subpoenas. I am embedding it here so you can enjoy it as much as I did:

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, @RepJamesComer signed subpoenas for:



◼️ Hunter Biden

◼️ James Biden

◼️ Rob Walker pic.twitter.com/fuS3yR9r8z — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 8, 2023

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes," Comer is quoted as saying in the press release. "Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence. Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

The statement alleges that the crooked clan hoovered up over $24 million through its convoluted network of shell companies over a period of five years, "including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan."

It will be interesting to see if the lamestream media covers this Historic! development with the same fervor and credulousness as it has every move made by Biden's weaponized justice system against his chief political rival, former President Donald Trump.

View the Historic! documents below:

Subpoena Robert Hunter Biden by PJ Media





Subpoena James Biden by PJ Media on Scribd

