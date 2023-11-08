RFK Jr. Says He Flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ to Visit His Mom For Easter

Brick by brick, the edifice that RFK Jr. has crafted for himself as a populist folk hero crumbles.

I will admit, because I’m honest and open-minded — somewhat rare qualities in corporate state media political pundits (like Sean Hannity, for instance) of all stripes, in case you haven’t noticed — that I appear to have been taken for a long ride regarding the true nature of RFK Jr. as a person and a politician.

The offenses against decency have been mounting over the months, and here I will only cover the latest one: the explanation offered by RFK Jr. for his gallivanting on famed OG groomer Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has clarified the nature of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, after it was revealed that the presidential hopeful had flown on the convicted sex offender's private jet. The independent 2024 presidential candidate was among a number of high-profile people who in 2021 were named as passengers on Epstein's jet, which was often used to transport guests to the financier's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James... Amid mounting curiosity over Kennedy being listed as one of the passengers, a spokesperson for the former Democrat exclusively told Newsweek that he had "flown one time on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane. It was in 1993 from [New York City] to Palm Beach [Florida] to visit RFK Jr.'s mom for Easter." The spokesperson added that the private jet trip was made possible by Kennedy's then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who was friendly with Epstein's partner at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell. Richardson Kennedy passed away in 2012. Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines since 2014. "Mary, Kennedy's wife, and two of their kids were on the flight," the representative said. "Mary knew Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who learned that they were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride."

Ah, the old “visiting Mom for Easter” excuse. Works like a charm.

It’s not hyperbole to observe that there is almost no politician with a high national profile on the Democrat side of the aisle that has not interacted at some point with Jeffrey Epstein, either on his private pedophile jet or on his private pedophile island. And there are plenty of Republicans, and non-affiliated Deep State-adjacent figures like Bill Gates, who have taken the trip as well.

And they all have excessively creative explanations for why they socialized with Epstein — in many cases, after he was convicted in 2008 on child sex crime charges.