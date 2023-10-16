Vivek Ramaswamy Dominates Sean Hannity in Interview

The hackiest of all hacks of all time, Sean Hannity, had Vivek Ramaswamy on his show to berate him for not going along mindlessly with forever-wars like a good Republican is supposed to do. This is a red line for Hannity, who cares deeply about sending other people’s children, using other people’s money, to die in pointless wars in perpetuity.

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Fox News host Sean Hannity traded barbs during an appearance the GOP hopeful made on the nightly program Thursday. During the heated exchange, Hannity pressed Ramaswamy about a number of statements he has made on the campaign trail, particularly as it relates to foreign policy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, one of his 2024 Republican rivals. “Why would you call Nikki Haley corrupt?” Hannity asked. “If you’re making money off your time in government, then I don’t think you’re fit to be president of the United States,” Ramaswamy said. “A lot of people don’t think you’re qualified because you weren’t even a Republican or voting Republican until, what, 2020?” Hannity replied. “Well Sean, it depends on what your objectives with this interview are,” Ramaswamy retorted. “I voted libertarian in my first election. I voted Republican in 2020. You’re right, I’m not a partisan hack. I come in from the outside. I’m an independent-minded patriot who speaks the truth.

For the record, I find Nikki Haley to be demonstrably corrupt and I don’t think she is qualified to be president based on her pre-existing financial interests in promoting forever-wars. Technically, per Constitutional requirements, she is qualified, of course, and I don’t mean to say she should be legally barred from pursuing office. But I would never vote for a corrupt creation of the Swamp like this hack. Others can make up their own minds on that score.

Sean Hannity goes on to conclude that Vivek is not qualified for the presidency because he never ran for public office prior to this run — forgetting, apparently, as Hannity is wont to do, that his boyfriend, Donald Trump, also never held public office before his election.

Vivek got some fun jabs in about how poorly Hannity compares to Tucker Carlson before the interview concluded abruptly.

BREAKING: Sean Hannity attacks Vivek Ramaswamy for working in the private sector and not serving in government or the defense industry He actually said this pic.twitter.com/eX8kqI9iHB — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2023

As a side note, I would bet dollars to doughnuts that Sean Hannity has a significant store of his Fox News wealth — probably millions if not tens of millions of dollars of it — invested in war contractors. Maybe he’ll sue me someday so we can sift through his Swampy portfolio in discovery and get to the bottom of the mystery.