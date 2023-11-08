Never Mind the Economy — It's Abortion, Stupid

Tuesday's voting was a clown-slap sequel of last year's supposed "red wave" that somehow collapsed at the Georgia border. Democrats won where abortion is no longer a given.

Who saw this coming? I did:

FACT-O-RAMA! Yes, it was fun to watch hirsute, soap-dodging lib chicks cry when Roe was kicked back to the States, but Republicans have paid the price at the polls ever since.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat in a ruby-red state, fought against Kentucky's near-total abortion ban, including cases of incest and rape, and won handily. Beshear understands something most people do not: poor women have more abortions than any other socio-economic group, and Kentucky, under Beshear's leadership, is the fifth poorest state in the nation.

If There's One Thing She Don't Need, Its Another Hungry, Blue Mouth to Feed

Your typical Republican voter — including yours truly — has no idea what it's like to be a poor woman in Clay County, Ky. Clay County is located in the southeastern part of the state, where meth is king, incest is common, and your life is such that most of America would laughingly dismiss you as "white trash." The last thing a woman in Manchester, Ky., needs is another 18-year bundle of responsibility after a brief, moonshine-fueled, condom-free romp with Uncle Baby-daddy whose average salary is $9,716 a year.

FACT-O-RAMA! Less than .5% of abortions are from incest. As I reported, most women seek them for an accidental, unwanted pregnancy, usually due to the irresponsible behavior of two people. As mentioned, most are poor. Yes, they want to use it as birth control and will vote for whoever gives them the option. I assure you this includes more conservative women than you realize. Just look at yesterday's voting in Kentucky.

Beshear won by roughly 65,000 votes in a state Donald Trump dominated in 2016 and 2020. Voters from Kentucky's 10 poorest counties could have crushed Beshear's re-election dreams but why would these women, who overwhelmingly supported Trump and will likely do so in 2024, resign themselves to a life of churning out costly, inbred "oops babies" they neither want nor can afford to support?

PUT YOUR COUSIN TO THE TEST-O-RAMA! Kentucky's Fugate family, who live in an isolated part of Eastern Kentucky, have been inbreeding for over 200 years. Some of them have blue skin from a recessive gene found only in certain inbred family members.

Suffolk County, N.Y.

You may not have heard but a Republican won the County Executive Seat in Suffolk County, N.Y., which is the eastern portion of Long Island — a seat Republicans haven't won in two decades.

Ed Romaine won with 57% of the vote over the Democrat candidate's 42%. Along with the County Executive seat, Republicans now control the clerk's and comptroller's offices and picked up two seats in the legislature, which they already dominated. Abortion wasn't an issue in the Empire State. Like it or not, abortion is here to stay on Long Island, but so is the Republican Party.

You can abhor abortion all you want. You can protest against it, but it's time for Republicans to realize there are far too many voters, even right-leaning women, who want that emergency exit option available in the event of an unwanted pregnancy.

The GOP sent die-hard pro-lifers Tudor Dixon (Mich.) and Doug Mastriano (Penn.) into their states' gubernatorial races in 2022. Mastriano got spanked, getting only 41.7% of the vote to Democrat Josh Shapiro's 56.5%.

In Michigan, incumbent Democrat Gov. "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer, a raving Marxist and COVID-19 tyrant, beat the potato salad out of Republican hopeful Tudor "no abortion for any reason at all" Dixon, taking 54.5% of the vote to Dixon's paltry 43.9%.

FACT-O-RAMA! Guns are like abortions: if you don't want one, don't have one, but you may want to leave those penniless women in Eastern Kentucky (and elsewhere) alone. At the end of the day, it's not your sin.

Save your time screaming at me in the comments. If you think there are a lot of abortions now, wait until the globalists take over the United States. Abortion won't be an option, it will be a mandate, as will forced sterilizations, all of which we saw take place in China.

There is good news. Despite the lefty Pravda press taking victory laps and claiming their wins are harbingers of Democrat victories in 2024, nothing could be further from the truth.

Now that abortion is set to be codified in Michigan and Ohio, we can anticipate Republican victories in these crucial states in 2024. Abortion ghouls have won the "right" to resort to abortion as birth control, and they just may stay home and get high on election day next year. Their greatest battle is won.

More importantly, now that abortion is an option, many voters will look to their next most important voting issues — the economy, crime, the border, and the surge of Stalinism looking to dash all of our rights.

FACT-O-RAMA! A 74-year-old Michigan man shot an 83-year-old pro-life woman canvasser during a "heated" argument. The shooter was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, reckless discharge of a firearm, and felonious assault. The man pled "no contest" and was sentenced to a mere 100 hours of community service.

Many women, especially Independents, want abortion as an option. It's time for conservatives to read the writing on the wall and find another hill to die on.

I'll say it again: as much as you may hate abortion as an option, wait until the commies take over and abortion is mandatory. Let abortion go or explain to your kids why they have to eat crickets and can't travel to see grandma anymore.

If you think losing the abortion battle is a hard pill to swallow, wait until the Commie-crats "relocate" you to a pod to "save the climate" and confiscate your firearms to fight "gun violence." Meat will be a "treat," and your ill-timed "There are only two genders" tweet just cost you a fine of $200, which will be automatically deducted from your digital currency account.

You can save some of the unborn or lose way more.

There is so much more to lose. Let abortion go or learn this the hard way.

Trump gets it. Maybe that's why he is currently beating Biden in five out of six swing states.