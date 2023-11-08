The Biden Shuffle: Does This Dance Mean War?

Of all the surreal scenarios that the American public finds itself in, perhaps the most unbelievable is that Joe Biden is the President of the United States. Every time I see this mentally deficient prune of a human being, I realize anew that the story portrayed in the “Manchurian Candidate” has actually happened. It may seem uncomplimentary that I have referred to Biden as a meat puppet, but he is nothing more than a front man in a play that he didn’t write, direct, or produce.

I shudder to think what goes on behind the scenes to prepare Biden for even the simplest of public speaking outings. This is a man who should be drooling in a beach chair in an ice cream-stained t-shirt. Sadly, the leftists need their puppet — a mush-brained con man whom the radical left will use and then discard as soon as their agenda reaches a certain point, and they have found their next patsy.

Know this: whoever is pulling Biden’s strings is not a moderate. Biden is being controlled by far-left radicals. Nothing is off the table when it comes to this so-called “administration.”

The attack on Oct. 7th happened for "some reason" and since then this administration seems to be passive aggressively playing into Iran's hands for a conflict. It appears that we are not "peace keeping" and instead are threatening military involvement. We seem to have gone from 0 to 40 much quicker than usual. That's the last thing the American people want, but it could be a huge distraction for a floundering incumbent President, especially since Iran picked the fight and through down the gauntlet. It seems like Iran is poking the bear and instead of just swatting their threats away, like we usually do and pursuing other means of de-escalation, we seem a little more anxious to get down in the mud with them. It makes a weak president look stronger, but for all of the wrong reasons.

According to the New York Times, the administration's attempt to play tough guy has begun. The Times is reporting that the Biden administration has been sending and continues to send messages to Iran that the U.S. will respond militarily should it attempt an attack on Israel. The warning/threat was also personally carried by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on a recent trip to Iraq.

“Officials said that the Biden administration has sent messages to Iran and Hezbollah through regional partners that the U.S. would be prepared to intervene militarily against them if they launched attacks against Israel," the Times reports. According to the outlet, Blinken’s trip to Iraq was intended to send (cough, cough) “a message to Iran about the Biden administration’s commitment to defending its personnel in the Middle East.”

In a statement to reporters, Blinken said his visit to Baghdad was “important to send a very clear message to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza to threaten our personnel here or anywhere else in the region, don’t do it. We will take every necessary step to protect our people.”

OSINTdefender, an X social media account that focuses on conflicts across the world, states that the United States has “directly and through back-channels” warned that if the Iranian government or any associated militias “decide to launch a significant or coordinated attack on Israel, that they 'will respond militarily.'”

Vedant Patel serves as the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. He previously served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House. Prior to this, he served as a spokesperson on the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Biden-Harris Transition. Patel also held communications positions on the Biden Campaign both in the primary and general election.

So Patel is a Biden mouthpiece. At a Monday press conference, he denied the report, saying:

First, I would say any notion that a message has been sent is categorically false. That is not true. But, from day one of this administration, we have been clear-eyed about the many threats that are posed by Iran, and since these October 7th attacks and even prior to that, we have used a combination of deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy to continue to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities.

Hmmm, “deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy” after a “categorical” denial that a message has been sent. Sounds like double-speak to me.

Blinken then chose his words very carefully but again didn’t deny anything, stating that conflict military or otherwise isn’t the preference. He added that Iran needs to heed their warnings.

Warnings? Isn’t that what Patel just denied?

In his statement, Blinken continued, “We’re not looking for conflict with Iran… we’ve made that very clear, but we’ll do what’s necessary to protect our personnel, be they military or civilian.” Again, I’m no expert, but that sounds like a message/warning to me.

Fox News producer Liz Friden reported that there has been troop movement into the region. In a post on X, she wrote, “The U.S. has sent/redirected over 17,200 military personnel to the Middle East since Oct 7th. This includes 12,000 sailors on the USS Ford and Eisenhower carrier strike groups, 4,000 sailors and marines with the Bataan amphibious ready group, and 1,200 troops deployed to the region.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammed-Reza Ashtiani was bluntly direct with his message. Over the weekend he declared that Iran will take action if a cease-fire is not implemented by Israel in Gaza.

“Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard.”

There are many ways and reasons to incite a war. There are also many ways and reasons to avoid war. While Biden does the Thorazine shuffle around the White House, his puppeteers are carefully stirring the pot. They're not throwing gas on the fire, but they aren't putting it out either. Something is brewing and the deep state is hiding the truth behind a decrepit old man who doesn’t possess the faculties to offer any resistance.