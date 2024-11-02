Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Endgame

Matt Margolis | 11:30 AM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

With only three days left before the election, every moment is crucial. We've had another eventful week, so let’s dive right in!

THE HIGHLIGHTS

PANTS ON FIRE: Don't believe Kamala's unity rhetoric.

TO THE MOON: Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump.

DISASTER: Biden's garbage comments in an enlightening context.

FEMINISM OR SOMETHING: Team Kamala wants wives to lie to their husbands.

EPIC: Trump's garbage truck press conference sends media into a meltdown.

SCANDAL: White House altered Biden transcript to cover up his garbage comments.

OH MARK: Billionaire Mark Cuban insults women, digs himself into deeper hole.

BOGUS POLLS: Even Nate Silver is calling them out.

J6 PRISONERS: This election is literally life or death for them

PROTECTING WOMEN: Somehow, that's more offensive than violently slapping them.

SAY YOU'RE LOSING: Without actually saying it.

NON-ELECTION

Obviously, the election has been the biggest story we've been covering, so if you're looking for something different, here are a few non-election stories:

RECESSION: The economy only added 12,000 jobs last month.

FINALLY: Criminal prosecution recommended for Andrew Cuomo.

KISS 'EM, DON'T EAT 'EM: Biden bites babies at the White House.

ANTISEMITISM: It's being normalized on college campuses.

TAKE THAT COLUMBIA: Columbia settles with Jewish student over fart spray incident.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week:

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Once Joyful Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite.

STEPHEN GREEN: Jazz Shaw, Rest in Peace.

PAULA BOLYARD: This Could Be the Year Ohio Gets Rid of Radical Sen. Sherrod Brown.

STEPHEN KRUISER: This Race Is Close Only Because the Public Education Indoctrination Mill Has Succeeded.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Election Skullduggery From Around the Nation.

CHRIS QUEEN: Halloween Reminds Us That Good Triumphs Over Evil.

VICTORIA TAFT: Portland Predicts a Violent Election Night.

STEPHEN GREEN: The Internet Is Getting Flushed Down Orwell's Memory Hole.

LINCOLN BROWN: Could a New Theory Debunk Two of Christ's Miracles?.

GREG BYRNES: We Laugh About Politics So That We Don't Cry.


VIP 

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here. Don't forget, we just launched Platinum VIP membership, which gives you access to dozens of movies and documentaries at the all-new TownhallTV, the ability to message your favorite authors, and a discount at the new Townhall Media store.

HOW IT FEELS: Does this election feel like 2016?

SUPPRESSION SEASON: 'Tis the time for bogus polls and doom reporting.

GROOMING: Looks like AI is getting into the child grooming industry.

OVERCONFIDENCE: Could it spell the end of the Trump campaign?

HATING AMERICANS: It's what Democrats do.

GASLIGHT: Media goes all in another Trump hoax.

FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY: You can't go wrong with Florida Man.

JUST VOTE: The most accurate pollster of 2020 has a new poll.


CARTOON

Pollsters are calling this election a coin flip. Are they right, or are they just too afraid to make an actual prediction?

