Misogynist Mark Cuban Digs Himself Deeper Into a Hole

On Thursday, billionaire and Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban appeared on The View. There, he suggested that the reason why Trump hasn’t enlisted Nikki Haley to join him on the campaign trail is that the former president is intimidated by strong, intelligent women.

"Donald Trump — you never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban claimed. "Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them. You know Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense… he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work."

WATCH: Mark Cuban, a top surrogate for Kamala Harris calls all conservative women stupid on The View.



“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong intelligent women, ever, it’s just that simple.” pic.twitter.com/L1R3XVowqS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 31, 2024

Did Mark Cuban forget that Trump's first campaign was run by Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign? Or that one of his key campaign surrogates is Tulsi Gabbard, who served in the military? And what about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump's press secretary and went on to become the first female governor of Arkansas? I could go on and on before I even get to the women in Trump’s family.

The comment prompted a significant backlash against Cuban, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Harris-Walz campaign, with the fallout from Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage” still underway.

"Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now, Kamala's top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are 'weak and dumb.' This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong AND intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."

"The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” Leavitt continued. "Women want a President who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that's exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”

In the final days leading up to the election, the media coverage Kamala desired has been overshadowed and cannibalized by Joe Biden and Cuban.

Naturally, Cuban tried to quell the firestorm he created by trying to clarify what he said in a post on X/Twitter.

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign “Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” I’m happy to clarify that 1. I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent. 2. I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.

Was this supposed to help? How does Mark Cuban go from saying “You never see him around strong, intelligent women” to suddenly saying there are binders of women he knows who support and work with Trump?

Just apologize and admit you were wrong, Cuban.