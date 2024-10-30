Legendary Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Trump

A famed U.S. astronaut who walked on the moon is once again taking a historic step into a greater future, endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin was the second man to walk on the moon. He was a Lunar Module Pilot on the U.S. Apollo 11 mission and a pilot for the Gemini 12 mission. Now, he is endorsing the candidate he believes will launch the next age of space/technological innovation: Donald Trump. “America is a nation of bold ambition, hope, and energy. We are a nation of free thought, free association, and free movement. We are a nation that allows the best of humanity to emerge, and we strive for great things,” Aldrin wrote. He praised the accomplishments of Trump’s first term and endorsed him for a second term as president.

Aldrin framed his endorsement as part of his love for the innovative American spirit. “Only in America, the nation that I love, believe in, and took an oath to defend, do you find our spirit, the vision to break boundaries, turn impossible feats into reality.”

He cited his own experience. “A half-Century ago, I was part of an important effort to put a human being on the Moon. It was an honor to serve my country in that capacity. I am proud of what we accomplished then. While it has been 55 years since Americans set foot on the Moon, the only nation ever to do so, that effort continues to inspire new generations of Americans – to press ahead, blaze new trails of understanding, and expand our presence in space, For All Mankind.” As someone who “dedicated my life to the pursuit of scientific understanding, exploration, and an enduring human presence in space,” with “every fiber of my being,” Aldrin sees a clear choice in this election.

Throughout his life, Aldrin has watched as the U.S. government's approach to space was “fluctuating”, which “disappointed” him. The first Trump term changed that, making space exploration a “policy of high importance again.” Trump “reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today.”

Aldrin noted that the Trump administration re-instituted the National Space Council and created the U.S. Space Force. “I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk,” the former astronaut stated. Musk has, of course, also endorsed Trump.

“More broadly, we are facing serious and difficult realities on the global security landscape. Domestically, we face major economic challenges, stability in our communities, and rule of law concerns. For these reasons and others, we need a proven, serious, tested leader for President,” Aldrin added. We need a president with “clarity in judgement, decisiveness, knowledge, understanding, and calm under pressures few have a natural ability to manage, or the life experience to successfully undertake.” Lives will depend on “sober analysis of frightening scenarios” and resolute leadership.

As a former fighter pilot and astronaut, from “the skies over Korea in air-to-air combat to navigating, landing, and walking on the Moon,” Aldrin understands what qualities are necessary in such life-and-death situations. “In this election, we have a choice. We all have one vote,” Aldrin emphasized. “For some, the choice may not be easy – but in times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed – to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognize what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens.”

It is “an honor to cast [your] vote for a leader … by, for and of the people,” Aldrin concluded. “For me, for the future of our Nation, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe the nation is best served by voting for Donald J. Trump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States. Godspeed President Trump, and God Bless the United States of America.”