Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Believe Kamala When She Says She’ll Be a President ‘For All Americans'

Kamala Harris finally responded to Joe Biden’s remarks on Wednesday, a day after he called Trump supporters “garbage,” but it wasn’t a particularly satisfactory response. For one thing, she avoided criticizing Biden directly by claiming that he had "clarified his comments."

Advertisement

"I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Kamala claimed. "You heard me last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not."

Kamala has claimed repeatedly in her speeches that she would be president for "all Americans.”

Harris campaign advisor Stephanie Cutter elaborated further on MSNBC.

"The president did clarify what he was talking about, but the vice president has been clear that her campaign, her presidency is about all Americans. And, you know, when she's president, she's not going to care who you voted for," she said.

And while that sounds nice when she says it, why on earth should we believe her? We heard the same rhetoric from Biden in 2020.

“I’ll be a president for all Americans," he said. "Not just the ones who vote for me."

Slate even claimed that this wasn't "cheesy rhetoric."

He’s repeated the line, or versions of it, on social media, during town halls, and in his addresses. He included a riff on it in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, during which he said it was a president’s job “to represent all of us, not just our base or our party.” In his speech last week commemorating the anniversary of Gettysburg, he said: “I am running as a proud Democrat. But I will govern as an American president.” [...] But we shouldn’t overlook the fact that when Biden says he will be a “president for all Americans,” he is in effect also making a very specific public policy promise. Namely, voters won’t have to worry about being punished just because their state didn’t happen to vote for him.

Advertisement

And what did Biden do? He embraced the most far-left agenda in American history and weaponized the federal government against his political enemies — from pro-life activists all the way up to Donald Trump.

If Biden lied about being a president for all Americans, can anyone give me a good explanation for why Harris, a San Francisco leftist who is more radical than Bernie Sanders, would actually govern from the middle? Before Biden called us garbage, Harris called us fascists and Nazis. Why should we believe that she cares about us and our interests when she sees us as evil?

Recommended: The Fallout From Biden Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage' Is Huge

I never thought Biden would genuinely be a president for all Americans, but compared to Kamala, he at least seemed more likely to try. Yet he didn’t waste a second after being inaugurated, veering sharply left—far beyond how he campaigned.

Harris is saying what she needs to say to appeal to anti-Trump Republicans who are on the fence about supporting her just because they don't like Trump. The question is: who is falling for the uniter pitch from Democrats? Biden lied about being a uniter. Barack Obama lied about being a uniter. Kamala is lying about being a uniter. Anyone foolish enough to vote for yet another radical Democrat claiming to care about "all Americans" will deserve all the pain they get if she wins.