Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Referred for Criminal Prosecution

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saw his poll numbers rise during the pandemic, often pitting himself against President Trump in a shameless public relations scheme to boost his national profile. He even scored a $5.1 million advance for his pandemic memoir. Now, he has officially been referred for criminal prosecution following a lengthy congressional investigation into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. This inquiry scrutinized his controversial decision to mandate nursing homes accept sick patients, a policy that contributed to thousands of deaths.

All I can say is that it's about time.

"Andrew Cuomo repeatedly lied to Congress, and he must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Both witness testimony and new documents serve as evidence that the former Governor made false statements to the Select Subcommittee during our COVID-19 nursing home investigation. This deliberate and self-serving attempt to avoid accountability for the thousands of lives lost in New York nursing homes during the pandemic will not stand," Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup said in a statement about the criminal referral. The referral has been submitted to the Department of Justice.

"If his prior criminal activity is any reflection, Andrew Cuomo is not a man of principle, and his willingness to lie to the Select Subcommittee is unfortunately a continuance of this behavior. Plain and simple, making false statements to Congress is a federal crime. We look forward to cooperating fully with the Justice Department’s investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s wrongdoings."

🚨The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is referring Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for criminal prosecution.



Evidence suggests Andrew Cuomo knowingly and willfully made materially false statements about New York’s COVID-19 nursing home disaster and the… pic.twitter.com/kJrOQpXHLn — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) October 31, 2024

Cuomo's efforts to cover up the impact of his COVID policies have been known for years.

A 2021 report from state health officials revealed that Cuomo's aides rewrote a state health report to downplay the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to the New York Times. In January 2021, the New York Attorney General’s office reported that nursing home deaths were undercounted by as much as 50%. The Cuomo administration attempted to deflect blame onto the Trump administration, despite the fact that the controversial policy and subsequent cover-up were entirely their responsibility. The Times noted that Cuomo and his aides began concealing death numbers months earlier while Cuomo was working on a book about his pandemic leadership. This was part of a broader effort to obscure the full extent of nursing home fatalities.

It is unlikely that the Biden-Harris administration will proceed with criminal prosecution. Upon taking office, Joe Biden joined in on the chorus of love for Cuomo, claiming he did a good job leading during the pandemic, citing his efforts as the "gold standard" for leadership.

So, don't expect the Biden-Harris administration to follow through with this.