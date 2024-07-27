Stories You May Have Missed This Week: It's A New Election Now

Another crazy election week is in the books as Kamala Harris quickly secured enough delegates to become the presumptive presidential nominee, and Joe Biden spoke to the nation about his decision to drop out...without actually explaining why. That and so much more were covered this week at PJ Media, and the Weekend Update is here to highlight the key stories that you may have missed!

Advertisement

Without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER REASON NOT TO TRUST THE FBI: It's run by a conspiracy theorist.

THE OLYMPICS: They're already not going too well.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1968: Riots and chaos likely to happen at Democrat convention.

WHY JOE, WHY?: Biden never explained why he was dropping out.

A DIRTY COUP: Here's how Democrats forced Biden to drop out.

TRUMP STILL UP: Despite the Kamala honeymoon, Trump still leads in the battleground states.

GASLIGHTING KAMALA STYLE: Move over "cheap fakes" the media has a new narrative to protect Kamala.

DISGUSTING: Hamas-loving protestors sink to terrible low.

BIDEN'S SPEECH: A garbled mess of lies and mumbling.

OOPS, SHE DID IT AGAIN: Kamala fails her first test on foreign affairs.

OLYMPIC FAIL: The Olypmics are off to a rocky start.

OBAMA LOVES HER: Obama finally endorses Kamala.





DEMOCRAT CIVIL WAR WATCH

The media claims the Democrats are unified. Are they really?

OBAMA LOVES HER NOT: Obama doesn't think that Kamala can win.

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: What Nancy Pelosi really thinks about Kamala Harris.

ANOTHER COUP: Has the coup against Kamala already started?

MEGADONORS: They helped force Biden out, will they do the same to Kamala?

Advertisement

BLACK VOTES MATTER: BLM isn't exactly thrilled about Kamala's coronation.





COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

DAVID HARSANYI: By the Way, Kamala Harris Is a Dangerous Authoritarian

MARK TAPSCOTT: Pre-Crime Laws Are Closer to America Than You Probably Think.

JULIO RIVERA: CrowdStrike Disaster Foreshadows Potential for Cyber Apocalypse.

STEPHEN GREEN: The Fix Is in (Again): Dems Just Can't Help Cheating.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR: This Is Why Kamala Is Horrible

SCOTT PINSKER: A Sneak Peek at the Trump Legacy: How Trump Will Be Remembered in 100 Years.

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: The Spirit of Winston Churchill Once Again Fills the Halls of Congress.

LINCOLN BROWN: How Many Progressives Wanted Trump to Die?





VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here.

PLAGIARISM: Will Kamala be held accountable for ripping off Martin Luther King Jr.?

ENTHUSIASM: We're told the party is hyped for Kamala, but are they really?

VICTORY: Does the Harris campaign even think she can win in November?

CONCERT: Joe was the opening act, Kamala is the headliner

Advertisement

POLLING: What can we expect from the polls now?

SABOTAGE: Was making Kamala the border czar meant to undermine her presidential ambitions?





CARTOON

Have you noticed the way Joe Biden is trying to compete with Trump post-assassination attempt?

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.





ONE LAST THING

Did you watch this cringey and painfully scripted phone call between the Obamas and Kamala?