Expert Warns of Potential Riots, Chaos at Democrat Convention

Vietnam War-era protests are among the most well-known and well-documented movements in U.S. history, notoriously culminating in the violent clashes during the 1968 Democratic National Convention (DNC). As Election Day nears in the U.S., striking parallels are emerging – protests against U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, a deteriorating financial situation, and rising tensions on all fronts. It's hard not to wonder if history is repeating itself.

To answer that question, I spoke with Adam Swart, a protest expert and founder of Crowds on Demand, a firm that helps organizations legally advocate for important causes, settle disputes, and amplify messages through incentivized activism. Swart believes the upcoming convention in Chicago could potentially see violence worse than in 1968.

The parallels are quite interesting.

“In 1968, divided Democrats convened in Chicago to decide on a path forward after a deeply unpopular president declined to seek re-election,” Swart explained to PJ Media. “They were divided on a controversial war and faced significant division between establishment and leftist wings of the party.” Swart noted that the 1968 convention was marred by riots, disruption of speeches, and anti-American slogans, leading to a landslide defeat for the Democrats that year.

Swart believes Chicago’s authorities are as unprepared this year as they were in 1968.

“The biggest parallel between 1968 and 2024 is an unpopular war that has divided the party,” he notes. “In 1968, Democrats were divided on Vietnam with LBJ and establishment Democrats supporting staying the course and the left wing of the party led by Eugene McCarthy strongly in opposition.”

Although there was justified opposition to the Vietnam War, focusing on whether America should have been involved and the high human cost, Swart noted that many protesters went beyond this. They held up photos of Chairman Mao and Ho Chi Minh, excusing the heinous actions of communist Vietnamese soldiers and their supporters. In 2024, the issue will be the Israel-Hamas war. While establishment Democrats support Israel, the far left of the party is pushing for an immediate ceasefire and an end to U.S. military aid. Swart pointed out that just as some 1968 protesters defended Mao and Ho Chi Minh, “the radicals within that so-called ‘pro-Palestine’ movement make excuses for Hamas, deny the horrific attacks of October 7th, and deny the right of Israel to even exist.”

On Wednesday, we saw violent and destructive protests in Washington, D.C., due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress. Swart expects significant demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups to occur at the convention, some peaceful and others potentially violent. “Pro-Palestinian groups will attempt to stage disruptions of speakers and might even try to storm the stage if the opportunity arises.”

Is there an added risk of unrest at the convention in the wake of Joe Biden dropping out and Kamala Harris's rapid (and frankly, anti-democratic) ascension as the presumptive nominee? Swart believes this is unlikely.

“A vast majority of Democrats wanted him to step aside,” Swart noted. “The entire establishment of the Democratic Party has coalesced around Kamala Harris, so I do not expect significant disruptions stemming from her nomination.”

He also pointed out that "Democrats are wary that opposition to Kamala Harris will be construed as racism."

Kamala Harris's husband's Jewish heritage, however, could pose challenges. "I expect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to attempt to walk a tightrope on the Israel issue to retain support from both pro-Israel Jewish Democrats and pro-Palestine progressives," Swart said.

One thing that could potentially limit the violence is heightened security in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Swart believes it may deter some violence but not all, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson “will not want to be seen as pushing demonstrators back too far.”

Of course, the big question is: What will happen if there are riots at the upcoming convention in Chicago?

The 1968 riots were broadcast on national television, showing the country a Democratic Party that was in disarray and unable to maintain order. This helped Richard Nixon position himself as the candidate of law and order. According to Swart, if history repeats itself, the fallout could be similarly severe.

“Riots would put the Democratic Party’s weakest point on full display,” he said. “It’s challenging for the Democratic Party to say they’re the party of normalcy and calm amidst the backdrop of riots and chaos.”