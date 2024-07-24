BREAKING: Palestinian Flags Fly Over Historic D.C. Landmark as American Flags Burn

My colleague Athena Thorne wrote earlier today about the disgusting anti-Israel protests going on in D.C. today in response to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress. The violence and vandalism continue to escalate.

After the speech, Hamas supporters tore down American flags at Union Station in Washington, D.C., and raised Palestinian flags in their place. Then, they burned the American flags.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel demonstrators have taken down one of three American flags being flown outside Union Station in Washington, DC. A Palestinian flag has now been raised on the center flagpole. pic.twitter.com/qgUxJ2aoUw — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 24, 2024

BREAKING: The anti-Israel protesters in DC just tore down an American flag outside Union Station and raised a Palestinian flag in its place. pic.twitter.com/T4CEszv3RU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

Breaking: pro-Palestinian protestors have ripped down the American flag from Union Station in DC and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.



These protestors hate America. pic.twitter.com/VO4qTtzAI1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTORS ARE BURNING THE AMERICAN FLAG‼️



They’ve taken down all three American flags outside Union Station and replaced them with the Palestinian one.



A paper mache Netanyahu has been thrown into the campfire as well.



Police are nowhere to be seen.… pic.twitter.com/cyteake1HF — elise mccue (@EliseMcCue) July 24, 2024

Police eventually showed up and are in the process of arresting some of the protesters.

Washington DC Park Police protect American flag as they surround it after it was torn down and a Palestinian flag was raised in its place outside Union Station.



Multiple arrests have been made.



pic.twitter.com/GZjfEmpKVq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 24, 2024

Why did they wait so long? Why didn't they prevent the pro-terrorism rioters from tearing down our beautiful American flags, the symbol of hope and freedom for so many?

This is a developing story.