BREAKING: Palestinian Flags Fly Over Historic D.C. Landmark as American Flags Burn

Paula Bolyard | 3:46 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

My colleague Athena Thorne wrote earlier today about the disgusting anti-Israel protests going on in D.C. today in response to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress. The violence and vandalism continue to escalate.

After the speech, Hamas supporters tore down American flags at Union Station in Washington, D.C., and raised Palestinian flags in their place. Then, they burned the American flags. 

Police eventually showed up and are in the process of arresting some of the protesters. 

Why did they wait so long? Why didn't they prevent the pro-terrorism rioters from tearing down our beautiful American flags, the symbol of hope and freedom for so many? 

This is a developing story. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

