Democrat Civil War Watch: What Pelosi Really Thinks About Kamala Harris

The signs of a brewing civil war in the Democratic Party are obvious. Joe Biden may be out of the race and has endorsed Kamala Harris, but that means very little. Two distinct camps are emerging out of the ashes of the Biden campaign: one that wants to unite behind Kamala and another that wants some kind of process to pick the next candidate.

At the moment, Kamala is the favorite to win the Democrat nomination. I suspect that she will win in the end. But many of the people who bullied Biden to drop out haven't endorsed her, including Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Barack Obama.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also didn't endorse Kamala Harris right away, but she finally did on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal, and political," she said in a statement on X. "Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose. Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service. Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November."

While this will certainly help keep Democrats in line and make it that much easier for Kamala to have a smoother path to winning the nomination, there may be something else afoot.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham Sunday evening on Fox News, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) revealed what he's heard from congressional Democrats in California about Kamala Harris.

"So, Kamala dropped out of the 2020 race in November of 2019 — before the Iowa caucuses — and she said at the time that she didn't — she knew that she didn't have a path forward," Ingraham began. "What's changed now for her? Is it just that some big money will line up behind her? Or do you consider the possibility of her being the sacrificial lamb for the people really running the Democrat Party, as someone to just, you know, finally dismiss her and just get ready for 2028?"

"Well, there could be two rules of thought here," McCarthy replied. "You know, Nancy Pelosi was the person behind this. But I was told by a couple of Democrat congressional members from California, that, behind the scenes, Nancy Pelosi says Kamala Harris would be worse than Biden."

McCarthy continued:

So the other thing you see is, you're correct. She dropped out of the primary for president, even when she ran for Senate — and she's only running against another Democrat because we have the top two in California — They had to retool her campaign. She comes from San Francisco, of all places. That's been her history. They may be pushing her out at the very beginning to see if she collapses really soon, and then bring another Democrat up and have an open race inside the convention. [emphasis added]

Are Democrats setting Kamala up to fail? Or are they just rallying behind a sacrificial lamb so they can focus on saving down-ballot races?