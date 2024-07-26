Democrat Civil War Watch: Black Lives Matter Isn't on the Kamala Coronation Train

While it's true that the Democratic Party has coalesced behind Kamala Harris, there are still cracks in the coalition that may become problematic. Harris is currently enjoying a swell of enthusiasm, which is largely due to Joe Biden dropping out, not because she became the presumptive nominee. Harris is still the least popular vice president in the history of polling, and once the honeymoon phase ends, the party will remember why.

Some in the party haven't forgotten. Barack Obama didn't immediately endorse her because he didn't think she could win, but he finally did so on Friday, likely realizing that Biden's initial endorsement of her on Sunday paved her path to the nomination.

However, as I previously reported, the megadonor class is not fully on board with Kamala, and that could be a problem down the road. Perhaps we'll see. Perhaps after the convention they will fall in line.

But in a stunning twist this week, Black Lives Matter isn't on board with the Kamala Coronation.

"A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of. We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs," the organization said in a post on X on Tuesday. "Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites."

The organization then called on the Democratic National Committee to "create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates."

Timeline of Events



Sunday

•Joe Biden drops out.

•Kamala Harris announces campaign with Biden endorsement.

•Kamala Harris says she is going to work hard to earn the nomination.

•Kamala Harris makes calls to party delegates.



Monday

•Kamala Harris continues making calls to… pic.twitter.com/ZxzyxegZin — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 23, 2024

The organization doubled down in a statement that it posted on its website:

So we will do the hard thing: we will celebrate, and honor the joy many in our community are feeling about Kamala’s historic candidacy and path to the nomination—while calling out the undemocratic process and engaging in a vigorous discussion on the issues our community cares about. We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system—no matter how historic the candidate—must be condemned. We demand an informal, virtual snap primary now that the incumbent president is no longer in the running. For the past few years, the Democratic Party has proclaimed that “democracy is on the ballot” in an effort to persuade Black voters to participate in the upcoming general election. They have presented this as the most serious election for democracy in our lifetimes. However, democracy isn’t just an ideal to be protected against Republicans; it must also be safeguarded from erosions within the Democratic Party. Calls for “unity” cannot come at the expense of democracy. The Democratic party, which has been the loudest in defending democracy, is now poised to commit some of the most undemocratic maneuvering to avoid listening to the will of the voters.

The party ignored that demand, and the organization has continued to call on the Democratic Party not to install her as the party's nominee in such an undemocratic way.

Kamala was selected, not elected.



But the solution is simple.



Join us in calling on @TheDemocrats to let the American people vote in an informal, virtual primary (an online vote) ASAP so our communities can weigh in on this unprecedented moment. Democracy demands no less.… https://t.co/tFwvoBDiZa — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 25, 2024

I fully expect that Black Lives Matter will ultimately fall in line, but it would be foolish to think that the Democratic Party won’t suffer some backlash for once again rigging the process for its preferred nominee.