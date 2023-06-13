The Morning Briefing: Pride Month Week Two—We're Clearly Not Being 'Phobic' Enough

Top O’ the Briefing

It looks like we’re in one of those extended cycles where there are only about four news stories to talk about. Shades of 2020 all over again, just without the masks.

Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty more Trump stuff to talk about again this week.

As May was coming to a close, I just knew that Pride Month 2023 was going to irritate me even more than previous Pride Months. I didn’t want it to be that way, but I’ve come to expect the worst from whatever the lefties are cooking up this year. It took a whopping five days before I first wrote about the lunacy this month. Let’s just say that the likelihood of weekly updates until July is high.

Megan wrote a post yesterday that began with a paragraph that speaks for half the nation:

I know you’ve all been waiting for this moment. I know I have. I didn’t think I would be able to make it through another June being vomited on with rainbow merch and a steady drumbeat to celebrate a movement that has nothing to do with me and is antithetical to my religious and philosophical beliefs for thirty whole days. Besides the obvious — that to any Christian, “pride” is a deadly sin that is supposed to be avoided — one shouldn’t have to explain that twerking naked in front of children is a disgusting celebration that should be roundly denounced.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

The tweet that follows that paragraph features a photo that is nauseating and, sadly, epitomizes the unmitigated insanity of the LGBTQ+ Mob. Megan goes on to highlight some of the work that the group Gays Against Groomers is doing at Pride events to push back against the Rainbow assault:

Our @GAG_California squad @DykesOnTheRight with our truck at LA Pride yesterday! Leave the kids alone — parents take your children home! #GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/nLdVHwS1Nj — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 11, 2023

The fact that parents are gleefully taking their children to Pride events has always been the most disturbing aspect of the groomer era. It’s impossible for me to get inside the heads of parents who think that it’s healthy for their kids to see an 80% naked drag queen shoving his junk in their faces. I wouldn’t let my kid watch ABC Family back in the day, and it wasn’t even a groomer broadcast outlet then.

Of course, the response by anyone on the groomer side of the aisle when we don’t agree with what they’re doing is to start screaming “Transphobes!” until they’re hoarse. I don’t care about that:

Lefties can call me whatever kind of "phobe" they want, but I will never be able to participate in the mass delusion that's OK with this, especially as the father of a female athlete. https://t.co/F0lD3SCFN5 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 12, 2023

A phobia is usually classified as an irrational or illogical fear of something. Sticking to the strict definition of the word, we’re not phobic at all when it comes to the Pride thugs. What I meant by today’s headline is that we need to become louder and give the Left more opportunities to call us whatever kind of “-phobe” they have teed up in their unwell brains that day.

For too long, people on the Right have been shouted down by Leftists who are advancing agendas that we’re uncomfortable with. That’s how we’ve gotten to this point. We often opt for civility when it isn’t the most effective option. I’m not saying that we have to be unhinged like they are, but we can be significantly louder. We should have started a long time ago, to be sure, but now is better than never.

LOL Moment

After mentioning in yesterday’s Briefing that an unhinged leftist tried (unsuccessfully) to follow me home last week, a “measuring contest” thread happened in the comments. Apparently, I will not be invited to the He-Man Internet Commenters Society of Badassery ice cream social because I didn’t look sufficiently off-putting enough to avoid being harassed. I will be chronicling my journey of healing after this ostracization here in the weeks to come.

