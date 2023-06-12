WEF Wants to Restrict Car Ownership for Climate Change

In the global technocratic dystopia the World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently constructing to house the slaves (at least, the ones permitted to remain alive), in which they will eat ze bugs as their main protein source and own nothing, cars will be reserved for favored Party members.

Future cars won’t just be electric; they’ll be non-existent for the non-politically connected.

BREAKING: World Economic Forum publishes plans to forcibly reduce the number of personal vehicles globally from 1.45 billion to 500 million by the year 2050. https://t.co/zRNm9Cy41q — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) June 8, 2023

The World Economic source document touts “vehicle access regulations to limit traffic and pollution.”

Excerpted from “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility“:

The benefits of a [shared, electric, connected and automated] SEAM strategy would reach far beyond mitigating climate change. Today, passenger vehicles cause over half of urban air pollution, which led to an estimated 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019 and nearly 2 million cases of asthma in children. Electrifying transport will deliver cleaner, healthier air for city dwellers. Additionally, fewer vehicles will reduce congestion and decrease the need for expensive motorways, parking and maintenance. Estimated cost savings of embracing a SEAM strategy to the world’s economy could total $5 trillion a year by 2050… The transport sector is responsible for around 60% of global oil demand, so accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is an essential priority. Syncing electrification with a transition to shared transport can, however, deliver a reduction in emissions while tackling wider issues such as congestion, safety and inefficient space allocation.

The World Economic Forum has been advocating mandatory car ownership restrictions for climate change for many years at this point.

Proponents of liberal economic policy once rhetorically sold their vision with promises of two-car garages, single-family homes with picket fences, and a pie in every oven or whatever the cliché is — in other words, material abundance.

Now the justifications coming from the likes of the neoliberal, highly technocratic World Economic Forum for their draconian economic policies focus on minimizing “carbon footprints” and economic savings through deprivation. Human welfare plays second fiddle, if it factors into the equation at all, to the abstract “Earth” and “environment.” The entire ethos is “human bad, Earth good,” as if the two have inherently separate, incompatible interests.

The goal isn’t to reduce pollution and harmonize the relationship between people and the planet, which would be a legitimate goal, but to restrict humans’ rights under the false pretense of protecting the planet. It is profoundly anti-human and inherently oppositional to the concept of self-government, as technocrats get to make all the decisions of consequence.

Relatedly, multinational banker Larry Fink recently described how his corporation is using ESG scores to “force behaviors” related to gender and racial Equity™, essentially declaring his self-appointed role as the de facto world government moral czar.

