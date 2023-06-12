WATCH: Biden Pick for New CDC Director Laughs About Arbitarily Enforcing COVID Lockdowns

The new Adolf Hitler isn’t going to be wearing a polished, cool-looking military uniform and screaming into a microphone about nationalism. Today’s authoritarian looks like this: a liberal female with wild eyes that appear amphetamized who is afflicted with a Valley Girl accent in which she impulsively inserts “like” at least twice into every sentence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is staring down several legislative battles just as President Joe Biden’s pick to replace outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to take the reins. Mandy Cohen, the former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Biden’s expected pick to head the public health agency, would take the helm at a critical time. The agency will spend this summer lobbying Congress to increase its funding and authorities via two must-pass bills: the reauthorization of a pandemic preparedness law which expires on Sept. 30, and fiscal 2024 appropriations legislation.

Just what the American people need: a better-funded CDC using their own money to trample on their Constitutional rights under the guise of “pandemic preparedness.”

2024 Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described Cohen in a tweet as “one of the most strident and extreme in pushing mandates, lockdowns, and masks during the pandemic,” linking to an Alex Berenson article documenting her COVID authoritarianism.

Of all public officials, Dr. Mandy Cohen was one of the most strident and extreme in pushing mandates, lockdowns, and masks during the pandemic. And now, according to the NYT, she will be President Biden’s choice for CDC director.https://t.co/2y6iDQJ9uU — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 3, 2023

Recently, a video of then-North Carolina HHS director Cohen discussing her lockdown policy — to the extent she could have been said to have a “policy” — appeared online. In it, she giggles about arbitrarily enforcing lockdown policies based on random discussions with other Public Health™ officials and based on no science whatsoever — which apparently, based on her giggling, tickled her pink.

After reports of Cohen’s appointment surfaced, posts on social media showed her gloating about implementing COVID lockdowns, inconsistently following her own mitigation guidelines and forcing public schools to have students masked indoors regardless of vaccination status. The ex-health secretary recalled at one point advising Massachusetts Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to shutter football stadiums to fall in line with North Carolina’s COVID mandates. “She was like, ‘Are you gonna let them have professional football?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘OK neither are we,’” Cohen said with a chuckle.

New CDC Director Mandy Cohen recalls how she and her colleagues came up with COVID mandates during her time as NC Health Director. “She was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK neither are we.”pic.twitter.com/0pZl3dL01D — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) June 2, 2023

The fact that this ditz feels comfortable saying this authoritarian nonsense out loud in front of cameras speaks to her hubris, stupidity, or both.