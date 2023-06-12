Unholy Communion: Chatbot Leads Services at German Church

There have been many articles and videos posted about the decline in the doctrines and worship in many churches. Of course, that has been going on for hundreds of years for a number of reasons, but it has become particularly noticeable as the mainline protestant denominations have skewed left, followed closely by many evangelical churches and some pockets of the Roman Catholic Church. But the latest development in Germany should make all believers sit up straight and take notice, even when they aren’t in the pews.

St. Paul’s Church in Fuerth, Germany, recently held a service in which everyone in attendance was a live person, but the preacher was not. Welcome to 21st-century worship where your pastor is generated by ChatGPT. The attendees at the Lutheran church experienced a service in which the prayers, the songs, and even the sermon were generated by AI.

In most cases, sermons are usually delivered by an ordained minister. This time it was an AI-generated image that delivered a homily in a flat tone devoid of emotion. The bot’s avatar began the sermon with, “Dear friends, it is an honor for me to stand here and preach to you as the first artificial intelligence at this year’s convention of Protestants in Germany.”

According to Breitbart, the service was created by Jonas Simmerlein, who is a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna. But Simmerlein shied away from taking credit, saying that he “accompanied” the service, rather than creating it. He explained that 98% of it had been created by AI. Simmerlien stated, “I told the artificial intelligence, ‘We are at the church congress, you are a preacher … what would a church service look like? You end up with a pretty solid church service.

Heiderose Schmidt, who works in IT, was not as impressed, stating, “There was no heart and no soul. The avatars showed no emotions at all, had no body language, and were talking so fast and monotonously that it was very hard for me to concentrate on what they said.” Others refused to recite Lord’s Prayer with the avatar, and others laughed at its monotone delivery that did not quite match the message. But then again, this was the beta test, I guess. I’m sure someone will get the bugs worked out.

Schmidt however, summed it up perfectly in stating that the AI had no heart or soul. While she was referring to the delivery, she touched on the most important factor. Those attending the service were asked to put their souls in the care of something that has no soul. Is it not bad enough that we will be asked in the future to place our bodies and our jobs in the care of something that has no body? Will we be told to put our spiritual welfare in the hands of something that knows nothing of humanity except through the algorithms it has been fed?

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many churches went to online services. Last year I wrote a piece on how some churches were conducting virtual reality services. They were complete with virtual sermons and baptisms, and silly avatars including SpongeBob Squarepants jumping into a baptistry. To be fair, I have attended a number of live services over the years that were not far behind the virtual ones in terms of ridiculous behavior and the absence of reverence, but this takes things to a new and frightening level.

Yes, AI functions on the algorithms it has been given, and it is more or less common knowledge that the creators of those algorithms tend to lean left. So theologically speaking, the doctrine of AI churches may end up being very similar to that which is already found in many churches today.

Pastors have multiple things with which to contend: finances, programs, attendance, and physical plant issues, just to name a few. But a pastor’s primary calling is to shepherd his flock. That must always be his first duty. And a good pastor shepherds his flock not as an autocrat or a businessman, but through compassion, sympathy, empathy, and catharsis. Qualities that AI, no matter how well it is programmed to respond will always lack. AI can recite God’s Word, but it cannot interpret or apply it. It cannot help members of a congregation bear their burdens or find God even in the dark places. In other words, AI cannot minister.

Jonas Simmerlein has created a curiosity but not much more. And if we are not careful, that curiosity could become a monster that may come much closer to succeeding where men such as Nero and Diocletian failed. If nothing else, it could become an effective tool for diluting the relationship to God that people seek through worship. After all, God does not mistakes, but people make them relentlessly. And AI may make it easy to sever our ties with God.