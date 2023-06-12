Team Tucker Responds to Cease-and-Desist Letter From Fox News

As PJ Media previously reported, Fox News sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tucker Carlson, insisting that he no longer post video commentary on Twitter and accusing him of breach of contract. Tucker’s videos have shown to have incredible reach, eclipsing the viewership he had at Fox News.

On Monday afternoon, Tucker’s legal team responded to the letter.

“Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations,” Harmeet Dhillon, Tucker’s attorney, told Axios. “Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election.”

Dhillon also doubled down by declaring she would no longer appear on Fox News.

“For all the friends who have been asking ‘why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?’ — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me,” Dhillon explained. “And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved in to pressure from some quarter to silence [Tucker Carlson]. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.”

Tucker doesn’t seem to be heeding the warning from Fox News. Carlson’s former producer at Fox News, Justin Wells, who has since left the network, revealed in a tweet that the next episode of Tucker on Twitter will be posted on Tuesday and will cover the latest indictment of Donald Trump.



Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker's response to the indictment of President Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson launched his new show Tucker on Twitter last Tuesday. The first episode has accumulated nearly 115 million views. Carlson covered various issues, including the recent destruction of Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam, America’s ongoing support for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Nikki Haley. He wrapped up by expressing his belief that American citizens may be the least informed people in the world because of the way political leaders suppress information and the media’s refusal to report on the stories that really matter.

He’s clearly committed to continuing to report what he thinks the people should know about and won’t let Fox News silence him.

“Tucker will not be silenced by anyone,” Dhillon added. “He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so.”

