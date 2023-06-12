Mark Levin: Biden Admin Wants Trump to 'Die in Prison'

In Sunday’s episode of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, Mark Levin expressed his disapproval of the Department of Justice’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump and the indictment. He also criticized tactics being used against Trump, comparing them to the playbook of Joseph Stalin.

In a lengthy analysis, Levin criticized the 49-page document and the 37 charges against Trump, which he argues is count stacking.

“Thirty-seven counts against the former president and the leading Republican nominee right now for the Republican nomination for president, 31 having to deal with document retention. Why would you pile on 31 counts when it could be one count, or three counts, or five counts?” he asked. “The answer is, they want to put Donald Trump in prison. And as I said last week when I was on Hannity, Donald Trump is 76 years old, some of these counts are 20 years, 10 years on them. If they convict him of one count and he is sentenced, and he is sentenced to the full amount, he will die in prison. That’s how out of control Biden and Garland and this hack prosecutor are.”

Levin added crucial things are missing from the indictment.

”Despite all 49 pages and all these witnesses and all these documents, what’s missing? Obstruction and false statements, and this, that, and the other, which are borne out of the fact that they criminalized this investigation, as I explained earlier. Had they not criminalized this investigation, none of this would be an issue,” he said. “So they lay the foundation for conspiracy to obstruct, obstruct, and all of this sort of thing. But what’s missing? Retention of documents. There is not a single syllable in this 49-page, 38-count indictment, 37 against Trump, about a single document being destroyed, not one. You would think if they had evidence of that, it would be right there in the first charge.”

Levin also noted that nothing in the indictment alleges any document was altered. “If there was and they had evidence to that effect, you think that would be in the front,” he observed. “Instead, they are attacking the former president for retaining documents, classified documents, talking about declassified documents. There’s not one syllable of evidence in here that any information under the Espionage Act was passed to any spies, to any enemies, to any foreign countries — not one.”

According to Levin, the indictment was “written for a Democrat jury.”

Mark Levin then criticized the prosecutor Jack Smith’s aggressive and out-of-control behavior in the case against Donald Trump. According to Levin, Smith deliberately sought out a Democrat Obama-appointed judge known for rejecting motions filed by Trump’s lawyers. He pointed out that the prosecutor wanted to obtain testimony and notes from Trump’s lawyers regarding conversations with the former president and cherry-picked and pieced together testimonies without including any exculpatory evidence, creating a document that portrays Trump as a grave threat to the country.

“He told people to move boxes. He motioned somebody about getting rid of something, which is why I started out this segment by asking how many documents were destroyed? There is not an allegation in here that any documents were destroyed, not even one. How many documents were altered or molested? There is not an allegation in here that any were altered or molested. Period. False statements, conspiracy to obstruct, retention of documents, obstruction,” Levin said. “All of this comes out of the criminalization of this case and this is what prosecutors do and what this prosecutor, this Justice Department, this attorney general, and yes, this President Biden have done, is they have destroyed the country, and I don’t know if we can ever get it back.”

Levin concluded, “They’ve destroyed something that matters to each and every one of us. They talked about suppressing the vote. They’ve destroyed the next election. They’ve interfered with the next election. This isn’t natural or normal for America. This was taken out of the Joseph Stalin playbook.”