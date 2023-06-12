Democrat Who Equated Muslims With White Supremacists for Opposing LGBTQ Curriculum Apologizes

On Sunday, Democrat Kristin Mink, a member of the Montgomery County Council for District 5 in Maryland, apologized for equating Muslims who opposed LGBTQ-based curriculum to white supremacists.

Mink had criticized members of the Muslim community for their opposition to a new policy that prevents parents from opting their children out of lessons focused on LGBTQ topics.

“This issue has unfortunately put — does put… some Muslim families on the same side of an issue as white supremacists and outright bigots,” Mink had said. “I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it’s complicated because they’re falling on the same side of this particular issue.”

On Sunday, Mink posted an apology letter to the Muslim community on Twitter.

“On Tuesday, June 6, I spoke at a Montgomery County Board of Education meeting about inclusive education and whether families should be permitted to opt their children out of LGBTQIA-Inclusive curriculum materials,” the letter began. “I regret that although my remarks were focused on promoting inclusion, they created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization. I apologize for the hurt that caused in the Muslim community.”

Mink continued, “Even when individuals disagree about difficult issues, I am committed to finding space to foster authentic dialogue and seek points of understanding. I sat down to hear from Muslim community members before my remarks on Tuesday and with District 5 Muslim leaders on Thursday. I listened, and I understand their concerns.”

The letter concluded, “I look forward to continuing to work with members of our Muslim and LGBTQIA+ communities as we take on issues of importance for all residents.”

This letter, frankly, does nothing for me. It doesn’t change the fact that leftists like Mink continually equate opponents of their ideology to “white supremacy” as a default. Mink, a Chinese-American, fancies herself a social justice warrior and is clearly only concerned about the fact she offended Muslims. Do you think she has realized that opposition to LGBTQ-based curriculum in schools transcends race? Do you think she doesn’t still feel that Christians who oppose LGBTQ-based curriculum in schools aren’t white supremacists? Trust me, she doesn’t. Mink has a history of anti-white racism and anti-Semitism.

Prior to becoming a councilwoman, Mink resigned from the left-wing organization “Lights for Liberty” in 2019 because the organization was “too white” and argued that having white women as representatives of the organization would compromise the organization’s credibility. Mink also once criticized Trump officials by referring to them as “Zionist Jews.”