Grassley Says Foreigner Has Audio Recordings of Joe, Hunter’s Bribery Scheme

Can you hear what President Biden hears? Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed Monday that a “foreign national” has audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden, proof of the latter’s alleged criminal bribery scheme during Joe’s vice presidency.

Grassley was making remarks on the floor of the Senate, citing information from the FBI’s FD-1023, recently accessed by the House Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed it. Then-Vice President Joe Biden allegedly received $5 million from an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. The payout was part of a deal with Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the company’s board. According to Grassley, an unidentified foreigner reportedly has audio recordings of his talks with the Bidens:

The 1023 produced to the House Committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden, allegedly has audio recordings of his conversation[s] with them. Seventeen such recordings. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot.

They might get Joe Biden into a tight spot too.

GRASSLEY: "The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recording of his conversation with them. 17 such recordings…15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden…two audio recordings of phone calls between him and… pic.twitter.com/0QdUMEKhOR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2023

The FBI had been stalling on producing the document Grassley cited, to the point where Rep. Comer threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. The FBI finally offered to let the House Oversight Committee view the document. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis previously explained of the alleged bribery:

The source of the allegation has been an FBI informant since 2010, with a track record of providing reliable information. Despite this, the FBI never investigated the allegations, just like it didn’t investigate allegations made against Hillary Clinton, but did pursue the bogus claims that Trump colluded with Russia.

Two fellow congressmen have already reacted to Grassley’s bombshell revelation, predicting that Joe Biden can’t escape the consequences. “Quid pro quo Joe has no way around this. Accountability is coming,” tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted, “There are recordings between a Burisma executive and Joe Biden? That’s bombshell news.”

Will Joe and Hunter Biden finally face accountability? If the audio recordings exist, they could indeed be game-changing. No wonder Biden’s FBI was sitting on the FD-1023 document like the goose on the golden egg.