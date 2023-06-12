BOMBSHELL: COVID-19 Developed by Chinese Military at Wuhan Lab, Says Report

It’s been clear to many of us for some time now that COVID-19 was not created by nature, and likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Despite what was becoming increasingly clear to the public, U.S. health officials (including Anthony Fauci) insisted for three years that COVID-19 came from nature, essentially acting as willing accomplices in trying to cover up the truth to protect China.

But according to a bombshell report from the Sunday Times (UK), COVID-19 was indeed the result of genetic engineering carried out by the Chinese military.

Why would U.S. health officials want to cover this up? Because the funding for this effort originated in the United States, coming from the National Institute of Health via the EcoHealth Alliance. The Chinese military got involved with the coronavirus research around 2017 once significant progress was being made in gain-of-function research.

From the Sunday Times:

Scientists in Wuhan working alongside the Chinese military were combining the world’s most deadly coronaviruses to create a new mutant virus just as the pandemic began. Investigators who scrutinised top-secret intercepted communications and scientific research believe Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, which caused a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and started the Covid-19 outbreak. The US investigators say one of the reasons there is no published information on the work is because it was done in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese military, which was funding it and which, they say, was pursuing bioweapons.

The Sunday Times conducted an extensive review of hundreds of documents, including confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers, and email correspondences obtained from various sources spanning three years since the start of the pandemic. Interviews were also conducted with U.S. State Department investigators who specialized in China, emerging pandemic threats, and biowarfare.

It’s been alleged for some time that the EcoHealth Alliance has been circumventing the U.S. ban on gain-of-function research that was imposed during the Obama administration, and congressional investigations have made it quite clear that China has been covering up the truth. But the Sunday Times describes its investigation as “paint[ing] the clearest picture yet of what happened in the Wuhan laboratory.”

The facility, which had started hunting the origins of the Sars virus in 2003, attracted US government funding through a New York-based charity whose president was a British-born and educated zoologist. America’s leading coronavirus scientist shared cutting-edge virus manipulation techniques. The institute was engaged in increasingly risky experiments on coronaviruses it gathered from bat caves in southern China. Initially, it made its findings public and argued the associated risks were justified because the work might help science develop vaccines. This changed in 2016 after researchers discovered a new type of coronavirus in a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province where people had died from symptoms similar to Sars. Rather than warning the world, the Chinese authorities did not report the fatalities. The viruses found there are now recognised as the only members of Covid-19’s immediate family known to have been in existence pre-pandemic. They were transported to the Wuhan institute and the work of its scientists became classified. “The trail of papers starts to go dark,” a US investigator said. “That’s exactly when the classified programme kicked off. My view is that the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines.” According to the US investigators, the classified programme was to make the mineshaft viruses more infectious to humans.

China’s relentless efforts focused on the manipulation of harmless SARS-like viruses, transforming them into variants capable of infecting humans. Furthermore, they ventured into the realm of dark experimentation by manipulating a MERS virus sourced from camels and fashioning it into a dangerous variant with the ability to infect people.

As the Sunday Times investigation makes clear, there is a substantial body of evidence supporting the claim that COVID-19 was engineered in a Wuhan laboratory, funded by both the United States and the Chinese military. Our government knew this and has lied to us to protect China, and, frankly, themselves, since the NIH used the EcoHealth Alliance to bypass a U.S. ban on gain-of-function research.

Millions have died from COVID, and our government was behind the efforts that created the virus. China has so far managed to avoid accountability for what it did. Had it been revealed in 2020 that China had engineered the virus, the uproar would have resulted in severe consequences for that country. But instead, our health officials lied, claiming COVID was born in nature, and several elected leaders dubbed anyone who wanted to blame China a racist. This didn’t just protect China; it protected our nation’s own corrupt health bureaucracy, which funded COVID’s creation.