REPORT: Burisma Founder Who Allegedly Bribed Joe and Hunter Biden Is a Russian Asset

Jennifer Van Laar, at our sister site RedState, just dropped a bombshell exclusive report about the founder of Bursima:

Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 in exchange for then-Vice President Joe Biden’s assistance in getting Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, is believed to be an asset of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) by the United States intelligence community, according to a national security source speaking to RedState on condition of anonymity.

The anonymous source told RedState, “The US intelligence community has a high degree of confidence in their assessment of Zlochevsky as SVR. This is not a new assessment; the intelligence community under Obama knew this, and Obama was briefed on it. Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland were briefed as well.”

RedState also pointed to a tweet from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Monday, claiming that the foreign national who allegedly bribed the Bidens has audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden. He kept the recordings “as a sort of insurance policy,” according to the senator.

GRASSLEY: "The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recording of his conversation with them. 17 such recordings…15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden…two audio recordings of phone calls between him and… pic.twitter.com/0QdUMEKhOR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2023

In addition, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who read an FBI informant file accusing Biden in the $5 million bribery scheme, claimed last week that it involved Bursima and Zlochevsky.

Luna told Fox News’s Chad Pergram, “… there’s no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery 100%.. there was [sic] two separate transactions, one that went to Joe Biden for $5,000,000, one That went to Hunter Biden for $5 million.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery,” Greene said. “It was all a brib[e] to get [former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor] Shokin fired.”

Related: Biden Took $5 Million to Have Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired; MTG Claims She Has the Receipts

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) also read the document and tweeted, “Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY. You can run, but you can’t hide from House Republicans.”

PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. wrote last week, “This FBI document—attributed to a trustworthy and well-paid informant—is beginning to look like a smoking gun. This explains why the FBI went to such great lengths to keep the Oversight Committee from getting its hands on it.” He added, “When a reporter asked Joe Biden about the allegations that he ‘sold out the country,’ Biden laughed and joked: ‘Where’s the money?’ No one chuckled. Biden then went on to smilingly say it’s a bunch of ‘malarkey.'”