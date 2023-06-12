Pride Month Jumps the Shark

I know you’ve all been waiting for this moment. I know I have. I didn’t think I would be able to make it through another June being vomited on with rainbow merch and a steady drumbeat to celebrate a movement that has nothing to do with me and is antithetical to my religious and philosophical beliefs for thirty whole days. Besides the obvious — that to any Christian, “pride” is a deadly sin that is supposed to be avoided — one shouldn’t have to explain that twerking naked in front of children is a disgusting celebration that should be roundly denounced.

As a gay man I take no #Pride in this. Neither should anyone else. Shame on the mothers who let their children see stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/r8Lzru8NuX — The Gay Republican (@GayRepublicSwag) June 11, 2023

And it seems like we’re finally there. Gay saturation has reached peak annoyance levels and everybody is getting sick of it. The Pride overload manifested in the backlash to Bud Light and Target when they went too far with their Pride Month marketing. Now both companies are suffering.

This year, MLB only put up its Pride logo for one day before removing it. The Navy did the same. There are far fewer corporations switching their logos to rainbows this year than in previous years.

Gays Against Groomers has launched an all-out assault on Pride and has been showing up to events in trucks that say “Warning: Pride is Not For Kids!”

Our @GAG_California squad @DykesOnTheRight with our truck at LA Pride yesterday! Leave the kids alone — parents take your children home! #GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/nLdVHwS1Nj — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 11, 2023

The reason Gays Against Groomers has to do this is because idiots keep taking their children to sexualized events like it’s normal — and they want yours to go, too! Every school is indoctrinating kids into Pride celebrations like it’s the next best thing to Christmas. We disagree.

Pride is family friendly, they said.

Bring your kids, they said. NO! Pride is not for kids.

Pride is a disgrace.

There is no pride in this.#GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/rIPyZDjD1y — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 12, 2023

Related: Armenian, Muslim Immigrant Parents Clash With Antifa Over Pride Month Programming in Public Schools

Warning: Do not watch the following video around kids. This is not “family-friendly,” as advertised. The following video shows the Pride event in D.C., and it is nothing but total debauchery that breaks all sorts of laws for public decency.

This is how it was advertised and shared among Libs. 'DC Homosexual Pride festival is family friendly.'https://t.co/RnBQ8KAcmJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 12, 2023

But Pride has jumped the shark, and here’s how I know. A group of high school students in California groaned and booed and laughed at a Pride video being forced on them by their teacher. In response, the teacher threatened to give them Saturday detentions if they didn’t straighten up gay it up immediately and accept the propaganda of two women kissing during math class. In that moment, Pride truly jumped the shark, and it will fall to the sounds of children laughing. Once you’ve lost the kids and the teachers have to threaten them with detentions to get them to comply, the movement is officially over. Pride is so 2015.

Parents of kids at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California say this video was played to their kids in math class. The kids clearly didn’t want to watch this pride video so the teacher threatened them with Saturday school to get them to watch it. pic.twitter.com/FUnB9DKYrN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

The memes are pretty hilarious.

The whole month of Pride has fallen into cringe territory shockingly fast. We should rename it #CringeMonth. All authority has aligned behind the Cringe and wants to force us to do the same. You will celebrate, bigot!

Joe Biden announced on Twitter that he’s sending feds to protect Pride events. Weird he hasn’t sent any to protect schools from shooters.

Everyone is entitled to dignity and respect, no matter who they are, whom they love, or how they identify. pic.twitter.com/x16PGcHvHy — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

Everyone knows what’s really happening here.

The queer lobby has finally gone too far, and all that’s left to do is watch it crumble to peals of laughter. To help you with that, I’ve made a video demonstrating how to mock this movement into oblivion. Let’s go, folks!