Iran: We Aren’t Making Nukes, but ‘No One’ Could ‘Stop Us’ From Doing So

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, head of the country’s terrorist-sponsoring government, just dropped an explosive claim. He alleged that his country is not developing nuclear weapons; but, if it were, “no one would have been able to stop us,” which is not exactly encouraging from a violent government that says that “Death to America” is one of its main slogans.

Iran’s nuclear development isn’t about nuclear weapons, the Ayatollah asserted. Khamenei even laughably claimed that “mass destruction” violates “Islamic principles” and “is contradictory to Islam.” This claim follows centuries of Islamic jihad and terrorism, including current and ongoing Islamic genocide or violence in areas including Nigeria and Afghanistan. Khamenei’s own government recently arrested, raped, and tortured thousands of Iranian protesters, and Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism. But Khamenei’s most significant boast was that, if Iran did develop nuclear weapons, its program would be unstoppable.

”We’re not pursuing nuclear weapons due to our Islamic principles,” Khamenei’s Twitter account pontificated. “Otherwise, if we had wished to pursue them, no one would have been able to stop us, just as they haven’t been able to stop our nuclear development up until now and won’t be able to do so in the future.”

It’s ironic that Khamenei has been using this same Twitter account for years to endorse and praise literal terrorism and assassination and call for the complete destruction of Israel. So much for supposed Islamic principles against mass destruction.

We’re not pursuing nuclear weapons due to our Islamic principles. Otherwise, if we had wished to pursue them, no one would have been able to stop us, just as they haven’t been able to stop our nuclear development up until now and won’t be able to do so in the future. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 11, 2023

We certainly can’t trust Khamenei’s assurances that Iran isn’t working on nuclear weapons because his government lies regularly. It was dishonest about its atrocious handling of recent mass anti-regime protests, it promotes lies about Israel and Palestinians, and it pushes false propaganda about the late vicious mass murderer Qasem Soleimani. Iran’s assurances are not to be trusted.

And who would Iran’s number one target be, if it were (or if it is) developing nuclear weapons? I’d say America would be a pretty good guess. Khamenei’s two favorite punching bags are often America and Israel. For instance, in one 2019 tweet, he called for the “death” of American politicians, most particularly then-President Donald Trump, John Bolton, and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Ayatollah tweeted that “Down with USA” means “death to the American politicians currently in power. It means death to the few people running that country; we have nothing against the American nation.” The latter assertion also seems spurious, since Iran’s Qasem Soleimani killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq and, as noted above, Iran lies about its various violent activities.

"Down with USA" means down with @realDonaldTrump , @AmbJohnBolton and @SecPompeo . It means death to the American politicians currently in power. It means death to the few people running that country; we have nothing against the American nation. pic.twitter.com/cq1TBZY9FR — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 8, 2019

Later, in Jan. 2022, Khamenei’s official website posted an award-winning animated video that depicted the assassination of Trump and Pompeo, titled “Revenge is definite.” In April 2022, the Ayatollah’s website posted a video saying that “Death to America” is one of his regime’s “main slogans.”

In other words, the Iranian government is not only a lying, murderous dictatorship, but it also has a special hatred of America. And if Iran really is developing nuclear weapons, as it asserts it could do, America can count on being a major target.