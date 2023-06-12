We’re Winning the Fight Against the Transgender Cult

It’s hard to feel positive about the state of our nation during LGBTQ pride month. At every turn, woke corporations desperately engage in virtue signaling, shamelessly exploiting “pride” as a marketing tool, and even the White House had a pride flag on display. It’s hard not to feel like an outsider if you’re among those who don’t want this ideology thrust upon you or being used to indoctrinate innocent children. Disturbing footage of pride parades reveals shockingly debased exhibitions by adults, all while young children are not only present but actively participating. These things can erode any remnants of faith in the state of the nation and in the decency of humanity.

But in light of recent developments, I can’t help but feel somewhat hopeful that the tide is turning against the transgender cult — the so-called pride community — which hides its sinister agenda behind euphemisms like diversity, equity, and inclusion.

And I’m not just talking about the successful boycotts of Bud Light and Target.

Trust me when I tell you that radical leftists pushing this dangerous gender ideology on the rest of us are losing their argument. The most notable issue is the seismic shift in the public’s attitudes about male athletes who identify as transgender playing in women’s sports.

Gallup has been monitoring public opinion on this issue since 2021, when a sizable majority of respondents — 62% — believed that trans athletes should only participate on teams aligned with their assigned gender at birth, and 34% supported these athletes participating on teams that align with their so-called “gender identity.”

If you thought that, in the two years since, support for participation based on gender identity would go up, you were wrong. Gallup has found that “A larger majority of Americans now (69%) than in 2021 (62%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender. Likewise, fewer endorse transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their current gender identity, 26%, down from 34%.”

That’s a significant swing that shows that as transgender-identifying athletes gain more attention, the public realizes just how unfair it is for biological males to compete against biological women and steal accolades and opportunities from them.

The decline in support occurred among Americans who know and who don’t know transgender people. Currently, among those who personally know a transgender person, 30% are in favor of athletes competing on teams based on their “gender identity,” a decrease from 40% in 2021. Among those who do not know a transgender person, support has decreased to 23% from 31%.

While there is division among Democrats on this issue, they tend to be among the groups with higher support for allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams according to their so-called “gender identity.” As you can imagine, political liberals are the only major subgroup where a majority (57%) is in favor of transgender athletes being able to choose what team they play on.

It gets better.

According to Gallup, a majority of Americans (55%) consider “changing one’s gender” to be morally wrong, up from 51% in 2021. Meanwhile, only 43% find it morally acceptable, which is down from 46% back in 2021.

So, there’s reason to be hopeful that sanity will prevail in time.