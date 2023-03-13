The Morning Briefing: Some Walls Might Be Closing in on the Biden Crime Family

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Mondays can be a slog, so why don’t we begin the week with a bit wishful thinking? The world could use a little more optimism.

We here on the right have long known that the Biden family has business ties all over the place that are rather unsavory. Honestly, most people on the left do too, they just don’t care. That’s why various forms of leftmedia were scrambling before the 2020 election to pretend Hunter Biden’s laptop was a nothingburger story. Their overreaction was the only reaction we needed to know that we were correct.

There is no bombshell news, but it looks like some progress has been made in exposing the depths of the Biden business depravity, especially when it comes to the commies in the country with which we will soon be fighting a war.

Kevin was the bearer of good news over the weekend:

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that people are finally starting to cooperate in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “business dealings” with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Of course, that’s been the problem thus far. Papa B has been using the full power the federal government that’s under his control to block any inquiries into what his ne’er-do-well son has been doing as a side hustle to support his art career.

My friend Stephen Green is fond of saying that “Joe Biden is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party.” Obviously, the ChiComs got a package deal and Hunter was thrown in.

We talked last week about the new Republican majority in the House shedding a little sunshine on some of what the Democrats have been up to under cover of the mainstream media these past two years. That’s where the hope is that we might get some traction on clarifying exactly what it is that Hunter Biden does for work.

More from Kevin:

Bartiromo asked Comer if there had been any updates since they’d spoken two weeks ago. “We’ve had a very good two weeks,” Comer responded. “We are finally having people cooperate with us. I think we all know the Biden administration is stonewalling. Janet Yellen is stonewalling, not turning over the bank violations.” “But fortunately, since we’ve last spoken,” Comer continued, “we actually have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our community.”

This isn’t going to be an easy task. Addled or not, Joe Biden has spent over half of a century in the upper tier of American politics, making connections and consolidating power. There are people swimming around the swamp and doing his bidding who aren’t that easy to uncover. The Swamp rot runs deep, but the Republicans are determined. At least they seem to be thus far this year.

With an election year coming up, the stakes for the Biden crime family have never been higher. There’s no doubt that the cabal running Joe’s brain is feverishly circling the wagons, making plans to push back against whatever the Republicans have planned. It’s encouraging news that more people are cooperating, but it’s a safe bet that this is going to get a lot uglier before we see Hunter boy getting any kind of comeuppance.

Luckily, some of these 2023 Republicans have a bounce in their step that we haven’t seen in a while. If they could get somewhere with all of this by, say, the summer of 2024, it would be helpful. It’s going to be impossible for the media to work in cahoots to keep it all hidden next time around.

In theory, anyway.

